Why Did Jr NTR Get Angry At A Fan During War 2 Event In Hyderabad? Telugu Star Losing Calm Gets Caught On Camera

Jr NTR had plans to celebrate his upcoming film War 2 with his fans in Hyderabad on August 10. What started as a cheerful gathering took a turn when one fan wouldn’t stop interrupting his speech.

Why did Jr NTR get angry at War 2 event?

Irritated, Jr NTR didn’t sugarcoat his response. He looked straight at the fan and said, “Brother, should I just leave? What did I say? Stay quiet when I’m talking. I can walk off this stage in a second. Can I speak now? Stay quiet.” The whole thing was caught on camera and, honestly, it was everywhere online within hours.

During the same event, Jr NTR thanked Yash Raj Films for bringing him on board for War 2. The conversation shifted to the inevitable comparisons with Hrithik Roshan, especially after their song Janaab-e-Aali blew up. Jr NTR wasn’t having any of it—he made it clear that this wasn’t some kind of dance battle.

“Comparisons like this just confuse fans,” he said. “Both of us brought our own style—it wasn’t about competing. Just enjoy the song for what it is. Hrithik is one of the best dancers in India.”

Jr NTR praises Hrithik Roshan

He went on to talk about working with Hrithik, and his respect was obvious. Jr NTR described Hrithik as someone who brought genuine energy to set every single day.

“Those 75 days working together were something else. I picked up a lot from him. I still remember the first time we met—he just hugged me, no hesitation. That warmth made working on my first Hindi film so much smoother.”

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to be a big one for YRF’s expanding Spy Universe. It’s coming out around Independence Day, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and will land around the same time as Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

