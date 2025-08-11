Every South Indian Has A Doubt: Jr NTR On Getting Accepted In The North, Praises Hrithik Roshan For Welcoming Him

Telugu superstar Jr NTR is all set to appear in the action-thriller War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. With the movie’s release just around the corner, a pre-release event took place in Hyderabad on Sunday, August 10.

Most of the main cast showed up, except Kiara Advani—she just had a baby girl with Sidharth Malhotra in July, so, understandable.

Jr NTR had his doubts about getting accepted in the north

At the event, Jr NTR was pretty candid about his doubts stepping into Bollywood. He said, “I come from South India, and honestly, all of us from there wonder, ‘Will they accept us?’ Big thanks to SS Rajamouli for breaking down so many walls between South and North—at the end of the day, it’s all cinema. And thank you for accepting me with open arms, and for that warm welcome on day one. This isn’t just a story about me entering Hindi cinema; it’s also Hrithik stepping into Telugu films.”

Jr NTR showers praises on Hrithik Roshan

Jr NTR went on to mention how much he’s learned from Hrithik, saying he often sees himself reflected in him. According to Jr NTR, the seventy-five days they spent working together taught him a lot, and he’s genuinely looking forward to teaming up again.

He also took a moment to praise War 2 director Ayan Mukerji, calling him the perfect pick for the film. In Jr NTR’s words, Ayan’s commitment—“sleepless nights carving this visual extravaganza”—sets him apart, and he’s confident 2025 will see another blockbuster from Ayan.

War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, right on Independence Day, and will go head-to-head with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Safe to say, the box office is in for a serious showdown.