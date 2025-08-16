Coolie Roars At Box Office As Rajinikanth Starrer Opens With Massive Rs. 150 Crore Opening, Leaves War 2 Behind

Coolie worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth’s stardom just refuses to fade. The original superstar is back in action with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, and honestly, the box office numbers are wild.

Bookings overseas? Off the charts. Spot bookings in India? Absolute mayhem. On day one, Coolie smashed a bunch of records and has already claimed one of the biggest openings for an Indian film, period.

Coolie box office collection

Let’s get into the numbers. According to early Sacnilk estimates, Coolie raked in ₹65 crore net across India on its first day. That’s the second-biggest domestic launch for a Tamil film, just a hair behind Vijay’s Leo (₹66 crore), and ahead of Rajini’s own 2.0 (₹60 crore).

As for the total gross, it’s hovering around ₹80 crore, though we’re still waiting on the final figures.

What’s even more impressive? Coolie isn’t just crushing it in Tamil. The Telugu and Hindi versions are also clocking massive occupancy, and it doesn’t hurt that Nagarjuna, Upendra, and even Aamir Khan pop up on screen. Coolie has set new records for a Tamil film in multiple international markets.

Sun Pictures, the makers behind the movie, dropped a bombshell on social media: Coolie raked in ₹151 crore worldwide on day one. That’s a record-breaking opening for any Tamil movie. We’re talking $3.04 million in North America, £124,000 in the UK, and AUS $535,000 in Australia, all record highs for a Tamil release in those regions.

Coolie smashing new records

In fact, Coolie now sits comfortably in the top 10 for biggest Indian film openings ever, swiping the Tamil record right out of Leo’s hands (Leo did ₹142.5 crore). It’s leapfrogged past day-one giants like Jawan (₹126 crore), Animal (₹116 crore), Pathaan (₹104 crore), and Rajini’s 2.0 (₹94 crore). It even left War 2, which opened the same weekend, trailing behind at ₹90–95 crore worldwide.

Looking ahead, Coolie is gunning for that all-time Tamil box office record. With the Independence Day holiday on deck, the film’s weekend numbers should see another surge, and ₹300 crore by Sunday is totally within reach. If the momentum holds, Coolie could topple 2.0’s all-time high of ₹691 crore.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth as the lead. The cast is stacked: Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, plus a quick cameo from Aamir Khan.

