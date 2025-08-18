Coolie vs War 2: Which Film Won The Day 4 Box Office Collection Battle?

The Independence Day weekend is over but the box office battle between the latest two releases, Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 is not. Both of these films were released on August 14, 2025, capturing huge numbers on their opening day. However, by Day 4, the obvious winner is in front of everyone. Which film is leading? Here’s your answer!

Coolie’s Unstoppable Momentum

There was very mixed buzz around the film, but in the hands of such high-octane action and Thalaiva’s unrivaled charisma, Coolie became a Rs 35 crore film on Day 4, dipping just about 11.39 percent from Rs3 9.5 crore on Saturday, which sums it up as another Rs 194.25 crore for four-day India net total.

With the global total crossing Rs 300 crore in just three days, this title left Vijay’s “Leo” behind as the quickest Tamil film to achieve this milestone. This banger bagged 41.98% Hindi Occupancy on its Day 7, August 17, 2025, making full out of a Sunday. Chennai occupied 85.00% of the shows (1,053), whereas other Tamil markets led with Hindi and Telugu versions. Coolie blends legacy with high-octane thrills, which further solidified its hold.

War 2’s Valiant Battle Falls Short of Weight

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starring in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 from YRF’s Spy Universe was the much awaited release of Independence day and here’s how it performed. Although it started well, it was brought down to a total of Rs 31 crore on Day 4 and barely pushed its total to Rs 173.60 crore in India. Its overseas haul of $5 million pales against Coolie’s $16 million.

War 2 had more screens but saw sharper weekend drops and criticism for not matching its predecessor’s intensity. However, the excitement among fans on social media posts by those in the know, Jr NTR and Hrithik, keeps the hope alive in expectations of a recovery.

Who Ruled the Box Office?

Coolie visibly raises above using the power of Rajinikanth star and a significant climax to outshine War 2. With Rs 194.25 crore compared to War 2’s Rs 173.60 crore, Coolie’s lead is apparent.

As it looks to net Rs 500 crore globally, War 2 will require a strong show for weekdays to improve its standings on the ladder. At the moment, Rajinikanth reigns over the battlefield of the box office.

