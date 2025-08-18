LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Coolie vs War 2: Which Film Won The Day 4 Box Office Collection Battle?

Coolie vs War 2: Which Film Won The Day 4 Box Office Collection Battle?

Rajinikanth's Coolie is on a spree of making records with Day 4 collections, putting Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 much behind! Thalaiva's charisma along with Aamir Khan's cameo are keeping fans abuzz. Who really is the box office king?

Coolie Storms Past War 2 in Day 4 Box Office Battle
Coolie Storms Past War 2 in Day 4 Box Office Battle

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 18, 2025 09:36:27 IST

The Independence Day weekend is over but the box office battle between the latest two releases, Rajinikanth’s Coolie and  Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 is not. Both of these films were released on August 14, 2025, capturing huge numbers on their opening day. However, by Day 4, the obvious winner is in front of everyone. Which film is leading? Here’s your answer!

Coolie’s Unstoppable Momentum

There was very mixed buzz around the film, but in the hands of such high-octane action and Thalaiva’s unrivaled charisma, Coolie became a Rs 35 crore film on Day 4, dipping just about 11.39 percent from Rs3 9.5 crore on Saturday, which sums it up as another Rs 194.25 crore for four-day India net total. 

With the global total crossing Rs 300 crore in just three days, this title left Vijay’s “Leo” behind as the quickest Tamil film to achieve this milestone. This banger bagged 41.98% Hindi Occupancy on its Day 7, August 17, 2025, making full out of a Sunday. Chennai occupied 85.00% of the shows (1,053), whereas other Tamil markets led with Hindi and Telugu versions. Coolie blends legacy with high-octane thrills, which further solidified its hold.

War 2’s Valiant Battle Falls Short of Weight

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starring in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 from YRF’s Spy Universe was the much awaited release of Independence day and here’s how it performed. Although it started well, it was brought down to a total of Rs 31 crore on Day 4 and barely pushed its total to Rs 173.60 crore in India. Its overseas haul of $5 million pales against Coolie’s $16 million. 

War 2 had more screens but saw sharper weekend drops and criticism for not matching its predecessor’s intensity. However, the excitement among fans on social media posts by those in the know, Jr NTR and Hrithik, keeps the hope alive in expectations of a recovery.

Who Ruled the Box Office? 

Coolie visibly raises above using the power of Rajinikanth star and a significant climax to outshine War 2. With Rs 194.25 crore compared to War 2’s Rs 173.60 crore, Coolie’s lead is apparent.

As it looks to net Rs 500 crore globally, War 2 will require a strong show for weekdays to improve its standings on the ladder. At the moment, Rajinikanth reigns over the battlefield of the box office.

Also Read: Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth Starrer Rakes-In Rs. 400 Cr Worldwide, Hrithik Roshan’s Spy Drama Trails

Tags: CoolierajinikanthWar 2

RELATED News

The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’
From K-Pop To MLB: BTS V’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Crashes Ticket Servers

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
Coolie vs War 2: Which Film Won The Day 4 Box Office Collection Battle?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Coolie vs War 2: Which Film Won The Day 4 Box Office Collection Battle?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Coolie vs War 2: Which Film Won The Day 4 Box Office Collection Battle?
Coolie vs War 2: Which Film Won The Day 4 Box Office Collection Battle?
Coolie vs War 2: Which Film Won The Day 4 Box Office Collection Battle?
Coolie vs War 2: Which Film Won The Day 4 Box Office Collection Battle?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?