Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth Starrer Rakes-In Rs. 400 Cr Worldwide, Hrithik Roshan’s Spy Drama Trails

Both Coolie, starring the legendary Rajinikanth, and War 2, with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani leading the charge, hit theatres on August 14.

After three days of this heavyweight showdown, Coolie has sprinted past the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. War 2 isn’t exactly trailing in the dust, but it’s clocked in around Rs 200 crore globally so far. Rajini’s action flick is outpacing the YRF spy thriller for now.

Here’s how the numbers look for both films after three days.

Coolie box office collection

The first day for Coolie? The movie raked in Rs 65 crore right out of the gate. You’d think the next day would see another spike, but nope. Day 2 dipped to Rs 54.75 crore, and things slid further on day 3, landing at Rs 38 crore. Still, when you add it all up, Coolie’s pulled in Rs 158 crore in India in just three days.

🔥 Rajini’s Coolie Storms Box Office – ₹? Cr in Just 4 Days! Roughly updated Prediction Report #coolie#coolieday4#coolieboxoffice pic.twitter.com/xUnErErt3W — Bollywood Fast News (@bollywoodfastn) August 17, 2025

#Coolie crosses the ₹ 300cr mark at the worldwide box office. Becomes the fastest Kollywood film to hit the milestone. 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/O6Ztx6hEmY — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 16, 2025

War 2 box office collection

Saturday, August 16, saw War 2 drawing in an estimated Rs 33.25 crore across India, which is a pretty sharp 42% fall from what it did on Friday.

Day 1 was Rs 52 crore, Friday’s take was Rs 57.35 crore, and now, War 2’s total in India sits at Rs 142.6 crore, according to Sacnilk’s numbers.

🔥 War 2 Takes the Box Office by Storm –? Cr in Just 4 Days! Roughly Updated Prediction Report#war2day4#war2boxoffice #war2 pic.twitter.com/X73HMsrZ8w — Bollywood Fast News (@bollywoodfastn) August 17, 2025

About Coolie

Rajinikanth takes centre stage, facing off against Nagarjuna’s character, Simon. Rajini’s already said that the reaction to Coolie has been overwhelming, calling the film a “celebration of legacy and reinvention.” The movie’s got a stacked cast with Aamir Khan in a cameo, with Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir rounding things out.

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, War 2 follows up on the 2019 hit War, with a reported budget between Rs 300 and 400 crore.

Besides Hrithik and Jr NTR, you’ve got Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The story? Kabir Dhaliwal, a secret agent, gets accused of betraying the country, and his old comrade Vikram is sent after him.