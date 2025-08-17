LIVE TV
Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth Starrer Rakes-In Rs. 400 Cr Worldwide, Hrithik Roshan’s Spy Drama Trails

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has stormed past ₹300 crore worldwide in just three days, outpacing Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, which stands at around ₹200 crore globally. While Coolie leads with ₹158 crore in India, War 2 isn’t far behind at ₹142.6 crore. The box office clash is heating up.

Coolie vs War 2 box office collection

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 17, 2025 08:44:54 IST

Both Coolie, starring the legendary Rajinikanth, and War 2, with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani leading the charge, hit theatres on August 14.

After three days of this heavyweight showdown, Coolie has sprinted past the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. War 2 isn’t exactly trailing in the dust, but it’s clocked in around Rs 200 crore globally so far. Rajini’s action flick is outpacing the YRF spy thriller for now.

Here’s how the numbers look for both films after three days.

Coolie box office collection 

The first day for Coolie? The movie raked in Rs 65 crore right out of the gate. You’d think the next day would see another spike, but nope. Day 2 dipped to Rs 54.75 crore, and things slid further on day 3, landing at Rs 38 crore. Still, when you add it all up, Coolie’s pulled in Rs 158 crore in India in just three days.

War 2 box office collection

Saturday, August 16, saw War 2 drawing in an estimated Rs 33.25 crore across India, which is a pretty sharp 42% fall from what it did on Friday.

Day 1 was Rs 52 crore, Friday’s take was Rs 57.35 crore, and now, War 2’s total in India sits at Rs 142.6 crore, according to Sacnilk’s numbers.

About Coolie  

Rajinikanth takes centre stage, facing off against Nagarjuna’s character, Simon. Rajini’s already said that the reaction to Coolie has been overwhelming, calling the film a “celebration of legacy and reinvention.” The movie’s got a stacked cast with Aamir Khan in a cameo, with Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir rounding things out.

About War 2  

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, War 2 follows up on the 2019 hit War, with a reported budget between Rs 300 and 400 crore.

Besides Hrithik and Jr NTR, you’ve got Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The story? Kabir Dhaliwal, a secret agent, gets accused of betraying the country, and his old comrade Vikram is sent after him.

Tags: box officeCoolieHrithik RoshanJr NTRrajinikanthWar 2

