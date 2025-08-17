Is Shah Rukh Khan Planning To Retire? King Khan Gives A Savage Reply To A Fan Asking Him To Quit: Tere Sawaalon Ka Bachpana…

Shah Rukh Khan’s knack for delivering razor-sharp comebacks is, honestly, unmatched. The man’s got a reputation for wit, and he proved it yet again during his latest Ask SRK session on X.

While everyone’s buzzing about Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, SRK decided to stir things up and, in classic fashion, shut down a user who suggested he should hang up his boots and let the new kids take over.

Shah Rukh Khan claps back at a fan

Someone asked him about retiring. Not exactly a groundbreaking question, but it did seem to get under his skin a bit. Shah Rukh Khan fires back, telling the guy to come back when he’s got something decent to ask, and until then, maybe retire from questioning.

SRK on X stated, “Bhai Tere sawaalon ka bachpana jab chala jaaye… Phir kuch acchha saa puchna! Tab tak temporary retirement mein reh please (Brother, when the childishness in your questions goes away… then ask something good! Till then, please stay in temporary retirement).”

Comments poured in, showering him with praise for always handling trolls with style.

And get this: right before he delivered that burn, someone asked whether gym injuries hurt more than nasty comments online. SRK’s reply? “Dumbbells and Action can break my bones…but words can never hurt me!! I am too busy listening to the music in my heart man.” If that doesn’t sum up his vibe, I don’t know what does.

Shah Rukh Khan also talks about his son Aryan Khan’s debut project

Switching gears to Aryan’s upcoming project titled Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series is supposed to be a satirical, maybe even biting, look at the madness inside the Hindi film industry.

Aryan’s not just directing; he’s all over it, from the writing desk to the director’s chair, making sure his own perspective comes through loud and clear.

SRK also confirmed he’ll make a cameo and rumour has it half of Bollywood’s A-list namely Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, will show up too. The first official look at Aryan’s series is dropping August 17 at 11 am.