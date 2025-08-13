LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Daboo Malik's Confession! Did He Sideline Son Amaal Malik For Armaan's Career?

Daboo Malik welcomes the truth that he has failed completely with Amaal, having shadowed him under brother Armaan's limelight. Amaal's abrupt post on Instagram revealed his depression and family negligence. Now Dad Malik is trying to patch things up. But can this Bollywood family really recover from such a rift?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 13, 2025 14:50:00 IST

Veteran music composer Daboo unveiled his heartfelt confession that he didn’t have the time to care much for his elder son, Amaal Mallik, as the family mainly focused on his younger son Armaan Malik’s visibility as a singer. Amaal’s open post in social media at the beginning of this year disclosed his very difficult battle with clinical depression and feelings of being less valued by his family. 

Amaal’s Outburst and Family Dispute 

Amaal Mallik, one of the most revered composers known for hits such as Main Hoon Hero Tera, shook fans in March 2025 with an emotional post on Instagram about his struggles with clinical depression, which later ended up being deleted. He stated in the post that he was always left behind as compared to his successful brother Armaan and that part of the pressure on him was from their parents, who spent most of the time focusing on Armaan’s career.

Amaal shared his heartbreaking revelation of breaking ‘personal ties’ with his family. The singer expressed about his ongoing depression and emotional plus financial challenges.

Having composed 126 songs in ten years, Amaal felt that his desire to be a star went unnoticed, damaging his self-worth and mental health. Daboo, who spoke to journalist Vickey Lalwani, said that with the publicity on Armaan, they had left Amaal feeling that he was neglected. He further stated, “We forgot that even he wanted to be a noticeable star.” 

Daboo Malik’s Realisation and Efforts To Patch Up

Amaal’s open rant seemed to have surprised Daboo. He initially thought it must be a publicity stunt. However, after reading what Amaal put up, the father would later spend 15 days in his son’s home going about the business of understanding what pains his son shared in resurfacing. “I hugged him and asked him, “What did I miss?”

According to Daboo, this fact entailed assumed parenting fault by the fact that while being the elder son, Amaal would naturally side with Armaan whenever the latter’s rise would be talked about. According to him, this led to the feeling of undervalued importance in Amaal, prompting him to work on mending their bond. 

In terms of the context of the industry, that is where Daboo said Amaal faced struggles, he said the composers actually remain behind the scene while the singers bask in the sunlight. Daboo also emphasises on the necessity of balancing support inside families, especially in intense industries like Bollywood, where lines between the professional and personal often become blurred.

