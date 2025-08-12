Bipasha Basu Once Called Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Cute’ After Infamous Kiss Controversy Which Led To Her Split With John Abraham

Cristiano Ronaldo is everywhere in the news right now, and not just for his skills on the pitch. The big headline? He just got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

Georgina announced their engagement on her social media, showing off a seriously impressive oval-cut diamond ring. There’s another layer to the story, too—apparently, Portugal’s TV GUIA magazine claims they’ve signed an agreement to guarantee Georgina’s financial security if they ever split.

When Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu’s kiss got viral

Of course, with all this buzz about Ronaldo’s personal life, the internet is dusting off some old headlines. People are revisiting that infamous moment from years ago—the kiss between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu.

That controversy was all anyone could talk about back then, especially since Bipasha was dating John Abraham at the time.

For a quick refresher: this all went down back in 2007. Ronaldo and Bipasha crossed paths at the New Seven Wonders of the World ceremony in Lisbon.

Bipasha was there repping Bollywood, and Ronaldo was already a global football superstar. They hit it off, ended up at a party together, and soon enough, photos surfaced of the two laughing, chatting, and, in one viral shot, sharing a kiss. The internet exploded. People didn’t hold back—Bipasha took a lot of heat for supposedly cheating on John Abraham.

Bipasha Basu on Cristiano Ronaldo: Meeting him was a dream come true

Bipasha later addressed the whole thing in an interview. She described meeting Ronaldo as a dream come true, called him cute, and insisted the kiss was just a playful moment. According to her, they became friends, and Ronaldo even promised her tickets to his matches.

“Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic. He is so cute, and it was strange when he called me cute … He is a friend now, and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches.”

Bipasha Basu and John Abraham split over kiss controversy

Still, that kiss made waves in her relationship with John Abraham. He was apparently stunned and even considered breaking up with her over the incident.

The two did patch things up for a while, but eventually, in 2011, they went their separate ways after nearly a decade together. Afterward, Bipasha moved on and married Karan Singh Grover. Now, they have a daughter named Devi.

Ronaldo, for his part, has always attracted attention for his relationships. Over the years, he’s been linked to a string of high-profile women—Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Gemma Atkinson, Jordana Jardel, Soraia Chaves, Nereida Gallardo, and even rumors about Dua Lipa. His most serious relationships were with Irina Shayk, Nereida Gallardo, and, of course, Georgina Rodriguez.

Despite everything, Ronaldo has never married. He and Georgina have been together for eight years. He became a father in 2010 to Cristiano Jr., though he’s kept the mother’s identity private. In 2017, he welcomed twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, via surrogacy.

With Georgina, he has two daughters: Alana Martina, born in 2017, and Bella Esmeralda, born in 2022. Sadly, they lost a son during childbirth in 2022.

