John Abraham Urges Chief Justice, 'Dogs are Delhiites' In Passionate Plea Over Stray Dog Court Order Sparking Nationwide Debate

John Abraham Urges Chief Justice, ‘Dogs are Delhiites’ In Passionate Plea Over Stray Dog Court Order Sparking Nationwide Debate

John Abraham urges the Chief Justice of India to reconsider the Supreme Court’s order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. He advocates for humane Animal Birth Control (ABC) programs sterilizing, vaccinating, and releasing dogs—highlighting scientific benefits and the risks of forced removal.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 12, 2025 15:32:14 IST

The surprising twist is that Bollywood actor and animal rights activist, John Abraham, has penned a moving appeal to the Chief Justice of India, B.R. Gavai asked him to reconsider a recent Supreme Court order requiring all stray dogs in the public places of Delhi-NCR to be sent off to shelters. The letter in dispute by John Abraham questions this order based on the fact that they are not just stray dogs but community dogs and are highly Delhiites in their own self as they have lived in harmony with the human since generations.

He pointed out that forced relocation is an inhuman as well as impractical decision by the court as it is not only an act of cruelty, but it is scientifically erroneous to use such a method to maintain the population of dogs.

The Case for Humane Animal Birth Control 

The animal birth control (ABC) program that was widely spread and more effective has become the basis of appeal by John Abraham. He added that the removal of dogs as was commanded by the court is an act that contravenes the ABC Rules, 2023, where the dogs are to be sterilized, vaccinated, and released to their home areas. This is the human and legal means of population control of dogs. The actor gave the examples of cities such as Jaipur and Lucknow which have succeeded in the strong ABC programs, hence leading to a decrease in the number of dogs and cases of bites.

The sterilized dogs are calmer, healthy and adequately vaccinated against rabies, and they are not such a threat to public health. More importantly, their territorial nature would not allow new and unsterilized dogs in the area since they would be unable to shift into the territory. This would eliminate the need to sterilize and relocate since the equilibrium of health and population in the area would instantly balance.

The ‘Vacuum Effect’ and Public Health Concerns 

The letter used by the actor also raised the issue of the so-called vacuum effect, a major aspect that people usually left unmentioned during the discussions of the type. He described how the elimination of a local population of resident dogs in a given region leaves a vacuum that is promptly and immediately filled by incoming dogs that acts as unsterilized, unvaccinated and new dogs within neighboring regions. All this inflow contributes toward increased territorial conflicts as well as the most critical fact of the risk to the health of the people.

The new dogs (strangers who may also be violent) will be enhanced more to bite and propagate rabies. The appeal by John Abraham is not only on the dogs but also on a compassionate and scientifically oriented strategy of public health that involves a safe and harmonious coexistence between man and animals. Other celebrities and animal rights supporters have come out in support of this position thus igniting the country to debating the issue.

Animal Birth Control Indiajohn abrahamJohn Abraham stray dogs

