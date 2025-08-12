John Abraham On Bollywood’s Political Propaganda, Slams Chhaava And The Kashmir Files, ‘I Will Never Make Those Kinds Of Films’

Bollywood actor, known for his more intellectually stimulating series of movies, John Abraham recently expressed concern over the surge of politically-oriented cinema in India. He shared this sentiment while promoting his upcoming film Tehran, set to stream on ZEE5 from August 14, 2025, expressing discomfort with politically charged movie such as Chhaava and The Kashmir Files sinking down the minds of the audience in a hyper-political environment. He stressed he would never promote a film in support of any political cause, out of a sense of integrity above commercial gain.

John Abraham Rejecting Political Narratives

Abraham sees himself as politically aware yet apolitical. He noted that there has been a trend towards increasingly nationalist cinema, which, while fully enjoyed by the masses, manages to land itself into controversy. He specifically spoke of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, based on Maratha ruler Sambhaji Mahara and the Kashmir Files, on the other hand, which narrated events of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in 1990.

This made Abraham say, “I haven’t seen Chhaava, but I know that people have loved it and also The Kashmir Files. But when films are made with the intent to sway people in a hyper-political environment.” He added, that these films find audience which he termed as “scary” for him.

It’s easier to sell propaganda movies & the desi market has been ripe for that for the last decade. On top of that, Chhava & Kashmir files have some good acting & cinematic moments, making the audience connect via manipulation stronger. pic.twitter.com/hEGW7zXgGj — Manish Joseph (@itsmjhere) August 10, 2025

Commitment to Creative Integrity

In his interview with India Today, Abraham shared his apolitical stand and its influence on his story telling. He said that while the right-wing films do well commercially, he prefers to stick with his creative conscience. “I’ve never been tempted, and I’ll never make those kinds of films,” he said, putting emphasis on the need for more nuanced narratives instead of propaganda.

His upcoming film, Tehran is inspired by the attack on Israeli diplomats in 2012, which faced obstacles in its release because of its geopolitical sensitivity.

Navigating Censorship Challenges

Abraham also spoke about the issues of censorship Indian cinema faces, acknowledging it is there for a reason, yet questioning its application. He expressed tremendous appreciation for all the help they got from the authorities for Tehran, still, he mentioned that filmmakers have to tread a very fine line.

“I’ve been responsible with the way I’ve made my films,” he claimed, endorsing his own apolitical behavior. Aside from all the dangers, Abraham believes in taking challenging projects, implying that higher risks allow for a stronger impact, which is evidently proven by his colorful filmography such as Madras Cafe and The Diplomat.

