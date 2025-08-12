LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Jolly LLB 3 Teaser: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi’s Courtroom Clash Promises Comedy & Chaos

Jolly LLB 3 Teaser: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi’s Courtroom Clash Promises Comedy & Chaos

The teaser of Jolly LLB 3 is out, showcasing Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s hilarious courtroom rivalry with Saurabh Shukla as the judge. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film releases on September 19, 2025, promising comedy, chaos, and courtroom drama.

Jolly LLB 3 is the latest instalment in this movie franchise.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 12, 2025 13:55:42 IST

The much-awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is finally out, offering a glimpse of a funny yet intense clash between both actors who are playing the role of lawyers in the film.

Jolly LLB 3 is the latest instalment in this movie franchise. The first part, led by actor Arshad Warsi, was a sleeper hit at the box office. The sequel to the movie, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, earned a verdict of ‘superhit’ at the box office in 2017.
After a gap of almost eight years, the makers of the franchise have returned with the third instalment of Jolly LLB, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles.

It is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor and is produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 19, 2025.

The teaser introduces the characters of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who have identical names and professions and are known for creating a ruckus inside the court.

Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as a court judge in the film. The teaser featured funny arguments between Akshay and Arshad with glimpses of their verbal fights inside the courtroom and physical fights outside the court.

Jolly LLB 3 teaser features glimpses of Judge Tripathi, played by Saurabh Shukla, as he once again finds himself trapped between the sharp-tongued Jolly Mishra, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, and the jugadu Jolly Tyagi, aka Arshad Warsi.

Star Studios shared the teaser from their official Instagram handle on Tuesday. While sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, “Pehli baar courtroom mein do do Jolly, ab hoga comedy, chaos aur Kalesh #JollyLLB3Teaser out now! Jolly LLB 3 in cinemas 19th September.”

In 2017, Akshay and Huma Qureshi starred in ‘Jolly LLB 2’, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Jolly LLB 3.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the multi-starrer film ‘Housefull 5’. It was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacky Shroff, Nana Patekar and others in the lead roles.

(With Inputs From ANI)

