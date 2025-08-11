Triptii Dimri’s Acting Coach Reveals How She Went Wrong After Box Office Hit Animal: Her Choices Didn’t Work Well

Triptii Dimri was riding high after Animal. That movie with Ranbir Kapoor? Massive. Suddenly, everyone in Bollywood seemed to want a piece of her.

Then, she popped up in films like Bad Newwz and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and, well… let’s just say the response was less than a standing ovation.

Triptii Dimri’s acting coach spills the beans on her career

Saurabh Sachdeva—yeah, the guy who’s not just acted with her but coached her—recently chatted with Hindustan Times and didn’t sugarcoat things.

He said Triptii’s biggest misstep was picking the wrong projects. Still, he was quick to point out her plus sides: works hard, looks great on camera, sensitive, no on-set drama. Not exactly a diva, in his words.

Saurabh Sachdeva went on to say, look, actors have to master the art of choosing roles. Sometimes, you pick a dud. It happens. Even the best players get bowled out for zero, right? That’s just part of the game. Nobody’s immune—not even legends like Irrfan Khan. A great actor can have an off day, or just land in a flop. What really counts is that people recognize the talent, even if the movie tanks.

Triptii Dimri’s acting coach: Not everyone he’s taught made it big

Saurabh also talked about his students. Not everyone he’s taught made it big. A handful did. For those, it was all about grit. They had something in them that pushed them to succeed; he was just there to help nudge them along.

He and Triptii recently worked together again on Dhadak 2. The film’s set on a college campus, following Nilesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi), who gets in through reservation, and Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), who’s from a privileged background. It’s that classic star-crossed lovers thing, tangled up in caste divides.

Shazia Iqbal directed this one, with Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures backing it. They’re calling it a “spiritual sequel” to the first Dhadak, but it’s a pretty faithful Hindi remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.