Home > Entertainment > 'Daldal' Trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar Hunts Down A Ruthless Serial Killer In Gritty Crime Thriller | WATCH

Daldal Trailer: Prime Video has released the much-anticipated trailer of its upcoming crime thriller series Daldal. Starring Bhumi Pednekar, the series promises a dark, intense narrative packed with psychological tension and edge-of-the-seat suspense.

'Daldal' Trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar Hunts Down A Ruthless Serial Killer In Gritty Crime Thriller (Picture Credits: Instagram)
'Daldal' Trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar Hunts Down A Ruthless Serial Killer In Gritty Crime Thriller (Picture Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 21, 2026 14:45:05 IST

Daldal Trailer: Prime Video has released the much-anticipated trailer of its upcoming crime thriller series Daldal. Starring Bhumi Pednekar, the series promises a dark, intense narrative packed with psychological tension and edge-of-the-seat suspense.

Bhumi Pednekar As A Haunted Cop On The Hunt

Dropped on Wednesday across Prime Video’s social media platforms, the trailer introduces Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira, a determined Mumbai cop tracking a ruthless serial killer. As the investigation deepens, Rita is forced to confront not just the criminal mind she’s chasing, but also her own unresolved past. The trailer hints at a complex cat-and-mouse game, where the lines between hunter and hunted begin to blur.

Adding another layer to the narrative is a persistent journalist, played by Samara Tijori, whose path repeatedly crosses Rita’s during the investigation. Sharing the trailer, Prime Video captioned the post: “The past isn’t here to haunt, it’s here to hunt.”

Fans React: ‘Goosebumps’ And ‘Dexter Vibes’

The trailer has already triggered strong reactions online. Fans flooded the comments section with praise, calling it gripping and unsettling. Bhumi’s sister Samiksha also cheered her performance, writing, “This is absolutely amazing!!!!!” Several viewers compared the tone to international crime dramas, with one fan noting, “Dexter vibes,” while another wrote, “The trailer gave me goosebumps!”

About The Series

Daldal is based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar and is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta. The series is produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under the Abundantia Entertainment banner. Created by Suresh Triveni, the show is written by Sreekanth Agneeswaran, Rohan D’Souza and Priya Saggi, with dialogues by Suresh Triveni and Hussain Haidry.

The ensemble cast includes Aditya Rawal, Geeta Agrawal, Chinmay Mandlekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rahul Bhat, Sandeep Kulkarni, Shivraj Walvekar, Sandesh Kulkarni and Jaya Bhattacharya.

Speaking about her role, Bhumi Pednekar described Rita Ferreira as one of the most challenging characters of her career, calling the experience “intense and creatively fulfilling.” She also said reuniting with producer Vikram Malhotra after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha felt like a homecoming.

‘Daldal’ is all set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on January 30, streaming across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 2:45 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Crime thriller seriesDaldalDaldal Prime VideoDaldal release dateDaldal trailerDaldal Trailer OutIndian crime drama

