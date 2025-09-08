LIVE TV
Daniel Craig faces "impossible crime" in 'Wake Up Dead Man' trailer; watch

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 19:52:08 IST

Toronto [Canada], September 8 (ANI): The trailer for ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ is finally here, and Daniel Craig is back as the clever detective Benoit Blanc.

Netflix dropped the trailer on Monday, giving fans a first look at the third film in Rian Johnson’s popular mystery series. This time, Blanc is faced with what he calls “the impossible crime,” the murder of a Catholic priest, played by Josh Brolin, during Mass.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The movie promises suspense, drama, and plenty of suspects. Alongside Craig, the cast includes Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, and Brolin himself.

The film recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6. Glenn Close, who also stars in the film, shared her excitement about the project when speaking to PEOPLE earlier in August 2024, calling it “one of the best experiences of my life.”

Daniel Craig also sports a new look for this film, with longer hair and a three-piece suit, marking a fresh style for Benoit Blanc compared to his previous appearances in Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion (2022).

Wake Up Dead Man will open in select theatres on Nov. 26 before streaming on Netflix from Dec. 12. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: daniel-craignetflixwake-up-dead-man-a-knives-out-mystery

QUICK LINKS