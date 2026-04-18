Darling Re-Run Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Romcom Clocks 60,000 Advance Ticket Sales; When Is It Releasing?

The re-release wave in Indian cinema continues to gather steam. And this time, it’s Darling riding high on nostalgia and star power. Headlined by Prabhas, the romantic entertainer has clocked an impressive start even before hitting the big screen for a second time. The film has sold more than 60,000 tickets during the opening phase of advance bookings. The early traction shows how the audience is keen to revisit fan-favourite films.

Darling Re-Release Advance Booking

Originally released in 2010, Darling enjoys a special place in Prabhas’ illustrious career. The film beautifully blends romance, humour and family drama. The South superstar’s chemistry with Kajal Aggarwal helped the film emerge as a commercial success. According to Track Tollywood, Darling sold 62,628 tickets at the time of writing this report, earning Rs 90.32 lakh. The romcom will hit theatres on April 23.

What makes this re-release particularly significant is the timing. Prabhas has had a mixed run at the box office in recent years. While films like Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire showcased his enduring pull in mass circuits, consistency has been a talking point. On the note, the strong advance booking for Darling is being seen as a reminder of his deep-rooted fan base and the emotional connect he shares across generations.

The re-release trend has been working well for the entertainment industry. From cult classics to modern blockbusters, older films have often shone in theatres, outperforming expectations. Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Epic, which is a combined film of both the installments, also performed well during its re-run in October 2025.

What’s Next For Prabhas

The actor’s upcoming slate in terms of work is quite packed. After experimenting with genres, he recently headlined The Raja Saab. It is a horror-comedy that marked a shift from his usual larger-than-life characters. Looking ahead, he has multiple high-profile projects lined up, including Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. The venture continues his collaboration with director Prashanth Neel.

The South heartthrob is also set to headline Spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In this flick, Prabhas reportedly plays an intense cop battling crime networks. Additionally, Prabhas is working on a period war drama tentatively titled Fauzi. He will reprise his role in Kalki 2898 AD – Part 2.

Darling Plot And Cast

Darling is a Telugu romantic comedy starring Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, alongside Prabhu and Shraddha Das. Directed by A Karunakaran, it was bankrolled by BVSN Prasad. The story follows a young man who pretends to be in love to avoid an arranged marriage, only to encounter real emotions when he meets the right woman. Known for its music and lighthearted narrative, it became a commercial success.

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