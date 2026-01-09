LIVE TV
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Released: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn's Rom-Com Online

Ajay Devgn’s rom-com sequel De De Pyaar De 2 is all set for its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Streaming exclusively on Netflix from January 9, 2026, the film continues Ashish and Ayesha’s quirky love story with a fun twist focused on the bride’s family.

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release: Ajay Devgn’s Rom-Com Lands on Netflix (Pc: X)
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release: Ajay Devgn’s Rom-Com Lands on Netflix (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 9, 2026 15:07:34 IST

The long-awaited time for Ajay Devgn fans is at last over as the eagerly awaited sequel, De De Pyaar De 2, comes from the big screen to the digital platform. The movie has completed its successful run in theaters starting from November 2025 and is now accessible for the whole world to watch at home easily.

This romantic comedy makes it a point to carry on with the peculiar adventure of Ashish and Ayesha; however, this time by escalating their unusual love story with the mess of “ladki-wale.”

Official OTT  Release Date and Platform

Netflix has now officially revealed that the online released of De De Pyaar De 2 is set for January 9, 2026. The platform, being the only streaming partner, will show the movie precisely eight weeks after its first cinema released.

Midnight is the time when the film will be available on the platform, which is very suitable for the weekend since many in the audience are the ones who like light family comedies.

The announcement was accompanied by a colorful social media campaign highlighting the fact that the first part was about the groom’s family and this sequel is really about the bride’s family.

Where to Watch De De Pyaar De 2 Online

This rom-com movie will be available for online viewing on Netflix India for the subscribers starting this Friday. R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh had the leading roles, where R. Madhavan became a father who is very overprotective, and Rakul Preet Singh was portraying Ayesha again.

The plot ridicules a 52-year-old guy who is finding it hard to get the approval from a father-in-law who is actually younger than him. The digital released will definitely not miss the old-style generation conflict, vibrant dancing, and smartly written conversations that attracted the audience in the theaters.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 3:07 PM IST
Tags: Ajay Devgn NetflixDe De Pyaar De 2 OTT releaseDe De Pyaar De 2 streaming date

