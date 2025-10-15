De De Pyaar De Trailer Out! Ajay Devgn As R Madhavan’s Son-In-Law, Loaded With Humor And Drama, Watch

The trailer for De De Pyaar De 2 has been released, giving fans a glimpse of Aashish (Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) as they face fresh challenges in love. The sequel continues their journey, showing how they deal with family pressure and social judgment about their age difference.

The trailer hints at a mix of romance, emotions, and light-hearted comedy. Fans of the first film can see that the sequel takes off right where the story ended in 2019, continuing the same charm and humour that made the first movie successful.

Generation Gap Or Age Gap?

In De De Pyaar De 2, Aashish tries to gain acceptance from Ayesha’s family while balancing the generation gap between them. The trailer introduces Ayesha’s parents, played by R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor.

They first seem open to their daughter’s relationship but soon realise that Aashish is almost the same age as Ayesha’s father.

This revelation adds tension and laughter to the story. Meezaan Jafri also joins the cast as a young suitor whom Ayesha’s parents use to separate her from Aashish, leading to emotional and comic moments throughout the film.

The trailer received an energetic response online. Many viewers praised the makers for creating a true continuation of the first film instead of a remake. One fan wrote, “At least he accepted that he is much older than the heroine (sic).”

Cast And Crew

Anshul Sharma directed De De Pyaar De 2, while Luv Ranjan wrote and co-produced it along with Bhushan Kumar under Luv Films and T-Series. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jaaved Jaaferi reprise their roles, with Ishita Dutta joining the cast.

Ishita, who played Devgn’s daughter in Drishyam, adds freshness to the story. Tabu, who played Aashish’s ex-wife in the first part, will not appear in the sequel. The film promises a blend of comedy, emotions, and family drama – a mix that fans expect from a Luv Ranjan production.

The De De Pyaar De 2 trailer assures audiences of a story full of humour, family tension, and emotional turns. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh return with strong chemistry, supported by a talented cast. With new characters, funny twists, and emotional moments, the film keeps the charm of the original alive.

Watch The Trailer: