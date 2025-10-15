LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > De De Pyaar De Trailer Out! Ajay Devgn As R Madhavan’s Son-In-Law, Loaded With Humor And Drama, Watch

De De Pyaar De Trailer Out! Ajay Devgn As R Madhavan’s Son-In-Law, Loaded With Humor And Drama, Watch

The trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 has been released, featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprising their roles as Aashish and Ayesha. The sequel continues their love story as they face family pressure, age-gap conflicts, and emotional challenges.

De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer
De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 15, 2025 03:43:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

De De Pyaar De Trailer Out! Ajay Devgn As R Madhavan’s Son-In-Law, Loaded With Humor And Drama, Watch

The trailer for De De Pyaar De 2 has been released, giving fans a glimpse of Aashish (Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) as they face fresh challenges in love. The sequel continues their journey, showing how they deal with family pressure and social judgment about their age difference.

The trailer hints at a mix of romance, emotions, and light-hearted comedy. Fans of the first film can see that the sequel takes off right where the story ended in 2019, continuing the same charm and humour that made the first movie successful.

Generation Gap Or Age Gap? 

In De De Pyaar De 2, Aashish tries to gain acceptance from Ayesha’s family while balancing the generation gap between them. The trailer introduces Ayesha’s parents, played by R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor.

They first seem open to their daughter’s relationship but soon realise that Aashish is almost the same age as Ayesha’s father.

This revelation adds tension and laughter to the story. Meezaan Jafri also joins the cast as a young suitor whom Ayesha’s parents use to separate her from Aashish, leading to emotional and comic moments throughout the film.

The trailer received an energetic response online. Many viewers praised the makers for creating a true continuation of the first film instead of a remake. One fan wrote, “At least he accepted that he is much older than the heroine (sic).” 

Cast And Crew

Anshul Sharma directed De De Pyaar De 2, while Luv Ranjan wrote and co-produced it along with Bhushan Kumar under Luv Films and T-Series. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jaaved Jaaferi reprise their roles, with Ishita Dutta joining the cast.

Ishita, who played Devgn’s daughter in Drishyam, adds freshness to the story. Tabu, who played Aashish’s ex-wife in the first part, will not appear in the sequel. The film promises a blend of comedy, emotions, and family drama – a mix that fans expect from a Luv Ranjan production.

The De De Pyaar De 2 trailer assures audiences of a story full of humour, family tension, and emotional turns. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh return with strong chemistry, supported by a talented cast. With new characters, funny twists, and emotional moments, the film keeps the charm of the original alive. 

Watch The Trailer: 

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 3:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ajay devgnDe De Pyaar De 2De De Pyaar De 2 Trailerr madhavan

RELATED News

D'Angelo, trailblazing neo-soul singer, dies at 51, reports say

D'Angelo, trailblazing neo-soul singer, dies at 51, family says

D'Angelo, trailblazing neo-soul singer, dies at 51, reports say

Javed Akhtar Questions India’s Silence Over Taliban Leader’s Deoband Visit: I Hang My Head In Shame

‘Nice To Meet You’ Wins Two Prestigious GIWA (Great Indian Wedding Awards) at Asia’s Biggest Wedding Convention, ICWF

LATEST NEWS

Trump Awards Presidential Medal Of Freedom To Late Charlie Kirk, Watch Wife Reads Out Daughter’s Emotional Note

De De Pyaar De Trailer Out! Ajay Devgn As R Madhavan’s Son-In-Law, Loaded With Humor And Drama, Watch

Chats Of Young Republican Leaders Leaked, Racism And Violence Exposed, References Hitler’s Gas Chambers For Black People

BRIEF-New Pacific Metals Announces C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing

Police and protesters clash at margins of pro-Palestine march against Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier

Top India Expert Ashley Tellis In The US Found To Have Secret Links With China

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed; banks rally on upbeat results

Australian Players Mock Team India Over ‘No Handshake Controversy’ Ahead Of ODI Series

Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier

Wall Street mixed, banks rally on upbeat results

De De Pyaar De Trailer Out! Ajay Devgn As R Madhavan’s Son-In-Law, Loaded With Humor And Drama, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

De De Pyaar De Trailer Out! Ajay Devgn As R Madhavan’s Son-In-Law, Loaded With Humor And Drama, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

De De Pyaar De Trailer Out! Ajay Devgn As R Madhavan’s Son-In-Law, Loaded With Humor And Drama, Watch
De De Pyaar De Trailer Out! Ajay Devgn As R Madhavan’s Son-In-Law, Loaded With Humor And Drama, Watch
De De Pyaar De Trailer Out! Ajay Devgn As R Madhavan’s Son-In-Law, Loaded With Humor And Drama, Watch
De De Pyaar De Trailer Out! Ajay Devgn As R Madhavan’s Son-In-Law, Loaded With Humor And Drama, Watch
QUICK LINKS