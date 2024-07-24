'Dearest Gentle Reader…': Netflix Drops Video Of Bridgerton Season 4, Know Who's Next

The hype of Bridgerton is all across the globe, as it just not revolves around finding a suitable partner, but also fantasies emotions. And here is a good news for the Bridgerton fans as Netflix drops a fresh video on the upcoming season on Tuesday.

Can You guess, Who is the new focus?

“It has been brought to this author’s attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart … Benedict Bridgerton’s story is coming next season.”

This time the attention is on the second eldest Bridgerton brother in the plan to settle down and is in search for a lady in Silver (Spoiler Alert: as book fans know her , Sophie) at his mother’s masquerade ball.

The drama series – Bridgerton has broken all records becoming one of the most watched shows, with Luke Newton’s Colin and Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope handing the baton to Thompson.

The upcoming season will have eight episodes but the precise data is yet to be announced.

Jess Brownell- is an executive story editor, writer, and supervising producer on Bridgerton said, “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” she said. “And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

“We’re going to continue on the storyline of Benedict learning exactly how he wants to exist in the world. There’s a moment towards the end of the season where Benedict is talking to Tilley about how he doesn’t want anything serious, and Tilley, in a very powerful way, says to him, ‘That’s OK, but it was really nice to want something for once,’” she said. “And there’s a look on Benedict’s face that I think Luke Thompson delivers really beautifully, where you can tell that that hits him in a deep way.”

She continued, “I think Benedict is someone who experiences a lot of breadths in his life in terms of a million different experiences, but he’s never really committed to anything. I think what he’s starting to realize is that he also craves depth, and so Benedict reconciling breadth with depth is something we’re going to dive into pretty deeply in future seasons.”

According to Netflix’s internal metrics, the first half of season three garnered 45.05 million views (calculated by dividing total hours watched by the runtime) in its initial weeks of release globally, amounting to approximately 165.2 million hours of viewing time.

The series, based on Julia Quinn’s novels and produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, features Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell.