Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"

Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"

Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 13:33:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): It seems that actor Deepika Padukone is facing a rough patch when it comes to big projects.

After multiple reports earlier this year suggested that she was replaced in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, the actress has now officially been dropped from another major film: the sequel to Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to its X account on Thursday to make the announcement.

In their statement, the makers mentioned that they decided to part ways with Deepika after “careful consideration,” adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of “commitment.”

“This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” the statement read.

The decision has come as a surprise to many fans, as Deepika was one of the lead stars of the first part, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

This isn’t the first time Deepika has hit a roadblock with major projects. Back in May, there were reports that she had been replaced in Prabhas’s Spirit, another big project directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shortly after, the makers confirmed that Animal actress Triptii Dimri had joined the cast.

Now, Deepika is said to be teaming up with Allu Arjun for Atlee’s upcoming film AA22xA6. This will mark the actress’s first project with Allu Arjun, while it will be her second with Atlee, as she previously worked with the director on ‘Jawan,’ which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: amitabh bachchanbollywood-updatesdeepika padukonekalki-2898-admovie sequelprabhassandeep reddy vanga

RELATED News

"It never really been done in a movie before": Matt Reeves on new antagonist role in his upcoming directorial 'Batman Part II'
Binge-Ready: OTT Series And Movies You Can’t Miss This Weekend!
Aryan Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Twin Spotted At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening, Pose Separately For Paparazzi
ABC pulls Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"He has a new take on filmmaking": Actor Lakshya on Aryan Khan's directorial skills in 'The Ba***rds of Bollywood'

LATEST NEWS

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link
Saint Lucia Kings fall to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, set for second chance against Knight Riders
Young Man In Jagtial Ends Life Over Online Gaming Addiction: Second Tragedy in District Raises Alarming Concerns Among Families
Can Astrology Improve Mental Health? How Birth Charts Offer Emotional Guidance
India’s Defence Exports: Defence Sector Expands Global Footprint
"200 people affected by disaster in Chamoli…": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Neglect deepens crisis: Flood victims in PoGB left in tents as winter sets in
Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"
AP OAMDC 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT Direct Link to Download
Raghav Juyal opens up about why he was on phone when touching SRK's feet at the 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' trailer launch
Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"
Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"
Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"
Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"

QUICK LINKS