Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): It seems that actor Deepika Padukone is facing a rough patch when it comes to big projects.

After multiple reports earlier this year suggested that she was replaced in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, the actress has now officially been dropped from another major film: the sequel to Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to its X account on Thursday to make the announcement.

In their statement, the makers mentioned that they decided to part ways with Deepika after “careful consideration,” adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of “commitment.”

“This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” the statement read.

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

The decision has come as a surprise to many fans, as Deepika was one of the lead stars of the first part, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

This isn’t the first time Deepika has hit a roadblock with major projects. Back in May, there were reports that she had been replaced in Prabhas’s Spirit, another big project directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shortly after, the makers confirmed that Animal actress Triptii Dimri had joined the cast.

Now, Deepika is said to be teaming up with Allu Arjun for Atlee’s upcoming film AA22xA6. This will mark the actress’s first project with Allu Arjun, while it will be her second with Atlee, as she previously worked with the director on ‘Jawan,’ which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. (ANI)

