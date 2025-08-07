‘Delhi Mein Rehne Vaali Sardaarni’: Actress Nimrat Kaur Talks About Her Food Choices In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

Another edition of the We Women Want event organized by the NewsX and women from different spheres of life have taken part in this event. Actress Nimrat Kaur also took part in the event and interacted with Uday Pratap Singh, the Senior Editor of NewsX. When asked whether she is a foody, Nimrat said that she is a Delhi Mein Rehne Vaali Sardaarni (Sikh woman living in Delhi). Adding further, the Airlift actress talked about her cheat meal, i.e.- Rajma chawal and said that she loves to have 3 helpings of this dish. Nimrat also expressed her love for Kadhi Chawal, Rasgulla, Rasmalai, mutton biryani and golgappe. https://youtu.be/N4p7hbxDvBw?si=uxiw09Am-Kk-lrC5

Where does Nimrat derives her shakti (power) from?

Nimrat has been felicitated with the Shakti Award in the pathbreaking performances category as an actor. Highlighting this, Uday Pratap Singh asked Nimrat that where does she derives her shakti from? The Airlift actress said that it has her roots in the army background, the environment she grew up in and the cantonment life. Nimrat also highlighted the schooling she was fortunate enough to get and also the upbringing she had thanks to her family.

We Women Want

The event aims to celebrate the strength and achievements of women and also talk about the many issues they face in everyday life. Big names like politician Shashi Tharoor, actress Dia Mirza, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ektaa R Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sunny Leone are expected to attend.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling. Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed. Also read: ‘Aaj Mere Gaon Mere 32 Self-Help Groups Hain’: Lakhpati Didi Scheme Beneficiary Usha Devi Speaks In We Women Want Event