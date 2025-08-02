Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri’s Film Rakes-In Rs 3.35 Crore

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: So, Bollywood’s got a crowded weekend, and Dhadak 2 just dropped into the chaos. Between this, Son of Sardaar 2, and Saiyaara, moviegoers have no shortage of options.

Still, Dhadak 2 didn’t exactly set the box office on fire out of the gate. Day one? Rs 3.35 crore—decent, but nothing jaw-dropping. If you’re the kind to keep score, the original Dhadak started way stronger, pulling in Rs 8.7 crore back in 2018.

Seven years and a whole new cast later, the sequel’s opening is… well, modest.

For reference, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak eventually racked up Rs 74.19 crore in India and soared past Rs 113 crore globally.

The OG was basically riding on the Sairat wave (that Marathi film made Rs 3.7 crore on its first day—wild at the time). Dhadak 2? It’s not bombing, but let’s be real: competition’s brutal right now. Saiyaara, with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is still pulling big crowds. Son of Sardaar 2, with Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, just jumped in. Even the international flicks—Kingdom 2, Fantastic Four—are carving out their share of the audience.

Genre-wise, Saiyaara is the one breathing down Dhadak 2’s neck. Mohit Suri’s film has already smashed Rs 440 crore worldwide.

What is happening at the box office?

That’s a huge mountain to climb. Dhadak 2’s opening day occupancy averaged out at 22.85%. Morning and afternoon shows were sluggish—15.02% and 22.29%.

Things picked up a bit in the evening and night—22.03% and 32.07%. In the NCR region, they managed 432 shows at 32.5% occupancy, while Mumbai had 339 shows at 22.75%. Not exactly blockbuster territory.

Saiyaara isn’t letting up, and Son of Sardaar 2’s team is hustling hard, slashing ticket prices by half to fill seats.

Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vipin Sharma, and Manjiri Pupala, is hoping the weekend will turn things around. But with so many contenders, it’s going to be a fight just to hold onto screens.

