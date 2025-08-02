Rajinikanth’s Coolie Surprisingly Gets An ‘A’ Certificate From CBFC, Becomes Actor’s First Movie In 36 Years To Do So

Rajinikanth’s next film, ‘Coolie’, has been handed an A certificate—a pretty unusual move considering his movies usually target family audiences.

This is the first time in ages that a Rajini film has landed such a strict rating, which basically hints at the film’s raw, no-holds-barred action.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie gest A certificate from CBFC

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj hasn’t exactly been shy about his approach, either. He’s made it clear—no pulling punches when it comes to violence and action.

The story leans heavily on intense, full-throttle action scenes, which seem to be at the heart of everything.

On the production side, Kalanithi Maran is bankrolling the movie under Sun Pictures. The cast is stacked: Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and of course, Rajinikanth as Deva.

There’s also a bit of nostalgia here—Aamir Khan shows up in a cameo as Dahaa, which is wild because it’s the first time he and Rajini have shared screen space since ‘Aatank Hi Aatank’ almost three decades ago. Plus, Rajini and Sathyaraj haven’t worked together since ‘Mr Bharath’ back in the ‘80s.

The technical team is solid too—Girish Gangadharan is handling the cinematography, Philomin Raj is on editing, and the Anbariv brothers are in charge of the stunts, so expect some pretty slick action.

Rajinikanth is gearing up for Coolie release

Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” is shaping up to be a massive event for Indian cinema in 2025. Sun Pictures is backing this action flick, and expectations are sky-high—not surprising, considering the cast.

Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, and Nagarjuna are sharing the screen. Lokesh Kanagaraj is at the helm, and if you know his work, you know that means gritty action and some serious storytelling muscle.

The latest update? The trailer drops on August 2, 2025. It’s got fans buzzing, especially since this is the first time in ages we’re seeing Rajinikanth, Aamir, and Nagarjuna all together. Throw in supporting heavyweights like Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan, and you’ve got the recipe for a blockbuster.

The budget’s rumoured to be around Rs 400 million, and from what’s been teased so far, it looks like an intense action drama with a cinematic flair.

Kanagaraj’s signature style—stylish fight sequences, strong character arcs, a bit of swagger—should be front and center. People are expecting nothing less. Three songs from the film—“Monica,” “Powerhouse,” “Disco,” and “Chikitu”—are already out and doing big numbers online. Social media’s been eating it up.

The recently revealed poster, featuring Rajinikanth, Aamir, and Nagarjuna in some pretty striking costumes, only added fuel to the fire. The teaser is expected to give everyone a real taste of the film’s tone: slick action, Rajinikanth’s magnetic on-screen presence, Aamir Khan in a very different role, and Nagarjuna playing a darker character than usual.

One thing a lot of people are waiting for is the soundtrack, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who’s got a solid track record. Rajinikanth’s massive global fanbase is already driving up advance bookings, especially outside India—no surprise there.

Release day is August 14, and “Coolie” will go head-to-head at the box office with “War 2,” starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan. It’s shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest movie clashes.

On a side note, Rajinikanth is taking a quick breather from shooting ‘Jailer 2’, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel to the 2023 hit is expected to arrive in theatres in early 2026.

