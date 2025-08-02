Home > Entertainment > Who Was Kalabhavan Navas? Malayalam Actor Found Dead In His Hotel Room In Kochi At 51

Who Was Kalabhavan Navas? Malayalam Actor Found Dead In His Hotel Room In Kochi At 51

Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas, 51, was found dead in a Kochi hotel during the shoot of Prakambanam. Police suspect a heart attack; post-mortem is pending. Known for films like Junior Mandrake and ABCD, Navas was also a popular TV judge and playback singer.

Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in Chottanikkara hotel
Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in Chottanikkara hotel

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 2, 2025 08:16:14 IST

Kalabhavan Navas, a familiar face in Malayalam movies and mimicry, was found dead in his hotel room at Chottanikkara, Kochi, on Friday night. Just 51—way too young.

Apparently, hotel staff found him after he didn’t check out on time. He was in town for a film shoot, Prakambanam.

Who was Kalabhavan Navas? 

They rushed him to the hospital, but it was too late. Doctors couldn’t do anything except confirm he was gone. Cops think it was probably a heart attack—nothing sketchy turned up in their first look. Proper cause? That’ll come after the post-mortem at Kalamassery Medical College.

For now, his body’s at SD Tata hospital, waiting for his family.

Navas really left a mark—both in mimicry and as an actor. He kicked things off back in the mid-90s with Chaithanyam (1995), then rolled through Mimics Action 500, Hitler Brothers, Junior Mandrake, Mattupetti Machan, Amma Ammaayiyamma, Chandamama, Thillana Thillana… the list goes on.

Later, he popped up in Chakkara Muthu, Chattambinadu, Senior Mandrake, Valiyangadi, Veeraputhran, Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty, ABCD, John Honai, and Mera Naam Shaji, among plenty of others.

He wasn’t just a movie guy, either. Loads of people probably remember him judging Comedy Masters, Comedy Stars Season 2, and Thakarppan Comedy on TV. He even did some playback singing now and then.

Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, put out a condolence message. Feels like the industry just lost someone who could do it all—acting, mimicry, TV, music. Just a huge loss, honestly.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Made a Career Choice: Picks Ramayana Over Kishore Kumar Biopic, Says Anurag Basu

Tags: celebrity newsKalabhavan NavasMalayalam actor

RELATED News

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Gets A New Suit, Internet Can’t Help But Compare
Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Mark Ruffalo Is All Set To Return As Bruce Banner In Tom Holland’s New Movie After 14 Years
Ranbir Kapoor Made a Career Choice: Picks Ramayana Over Kishore Kumar Biopic, Says Anurag Basu
Ranveer Singh Shares Heartfelt Reaction as Rocky Aur Rani Wins National Award
YouTuber Hits Blake Lively with Legal Bombshell Amid Explosive Celebrity Court Feud

LATEST NEWS

Prescribed Medicine In Just 10 Minutes? Blinkit Introduces In Bengaluru
WWE SmackDown Lights Up The Stage Before SummerSlam: Check Out The Results
Why Are The Dow, Nasdaq, & S&P 500 Crashing? Trump’s Tariffs, Jobs Report Trigger US Market Meltdown
Kulgam Encounter: One Terrorist Killed, Search Operation Ongoing
Who Was Kalabhavan Navas? Malayalam Actor Found Dead In His Hotel Room In Kochi At 51
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes August 2: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
ECI In Bihar Releases 1st Draft Of Voter List, Removes Over 65 Lakh Voters
Solar Eclipse 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Every Zodiac Sign – Read to Know How It Affects You
Pickleball Just Leveled Up—From Trend to Lifestyle. Check Out What’s Happening in Delhi
UP Tourism Minister Slams Delay in Projects; Orders Penalties, Fast-Tracking
Who Was Kalabhavan Navas? Malayalam Actor Found Dead In His Hotel Room In Kochi At 51

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Kalabhavan Navas? Malayalam Actor Found Dead In His Hotel Room In Kochi At 51

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Kalabhavan Navas? Malayalam Actor Found Dead In His Hotel Room In Kochi At 51
Who Was Kalabhavan Navas? Malayalam Actor Found Dead In His Hotel Room In Kochi At 51
Who Was Kalabhavan Navas? Malayalam Actor Found Dead In His Hotel Room In Kochi At 51
Who Was Kalabhavan Navas? Malayalam Actor Found Dead In His Hotel Room In Kochi At 51

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?