Who Was Kalabhavan Navas? Malayalam Actor Found Dead In His Hotel Room In Kochi At 51

Kalabhavan Navas, a familiar face in Malayalam movies and mimicry, was found dead in his hotel room at Chottanikkara, Kochi, on Friday night. Just 51—way too young.

Apparently, hotel staff found him after he didn’t check out on time. He was in town for a film shoot, Prakambanam.

Who was Kalabhavan Navas?

They rushed him to the hospital, but it was too late. Doctors couldn’t do anything except confirm he was gone. Cops think it was probably a heart attack—nothing sketchy turned up in their first look. Proper cause? That’ll come after the post-mortem at Kalamassery Medical College.

For now, his body’s at SD Tata hospital, waiting for his family.

Navas really left a mark—both in mimicry and as an actor. He kicked things off back in the mid-90s with Chaithanyam (1995), then rolled through Mimics Action 500, Hitler Brothers, Junior Mandrake, Mattupetti Machan, Amma Ammaayiyamma, Chandamama, Thillana Thillana… the list goes on.

Later, he popped up in Chakkara Muthu, Chattambinadu, Senior Mandrake, Valiyangadi, Veeraputhran, Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty, ABCD, John Honai, and Mera Naam Shaji, among plenty of others.

He wasn’t just a movie guy, either. Loads of people probably remember him judging Comedy Masters, Comedy Stars Season 2, and Thakarppan Comedy on TV. He even did some playback singing now and then.

Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, put out a condolence message. Feels like the industry just lost someone who could do it all—acting, mimicry, TV, music. Just a huge loss, honestly.

