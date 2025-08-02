Home > Entertainment > Ranbir Kapoor Made a Career Choice: Picks Ramayana Over Kishore Kumar Biopic, Says Anurag Basu

Ranbir Kapoor Made a Career Choice: Picks Ramayana Over Kishore Kumar Biopic, Says Anurag Basu

Ranbir Kapoor stepped away from Anurag Basu’s long-awaited Kishore Kumar biopic to focus entirely on the epic Ramayana trilogy. Basu confirms the biopic is still in progress and praises Ranbir's tough career-defining decision.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 2, 2025 06:57:31 IST

Ranbir Kapoor has known to take a step back from portraying the lead role in Anurag Basu’s long-awaited biopic about the iconic singer Kishore Kumar to fully dedicate himself to Nitesh Tiwari’s grand Ramayana project.

Basu, who has been connected to the Kishore Kumar biopic for some time, mentioned that this was not an easy choice for Ranbir it was rather difficult. “The filmmaker mentioned in a recent conversation that it was a difficult decision for him.” “He possesses a profound affection for Kishore da’s narrative and we have been developing this film for more than ten years.” However, Ramayana requires a significant commitment, and he desired to dedicate his full attention to it.

Ramayana, in which Ranbir will portray Lord Ram, is a massive trilogy requiring both physical changes and extended filming durations along with several years of commitment. Due to the project’s magnitude and Ranbir’s wish to tackle it with full commitment, the actor needed to depart from other endeavors.

Kishore Kumar Biopic Still Alive, Says Basu; Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Role Could Be Career-Defining

Although fans anticipated watching Ranbir depict the intricate and captivating life of Kishore Kumar, Basu suggested that the biopic remains very much in progress. “We have invested too much love and effort into it to abandon it.” “We will identify the appropriate moment  and potentially the right performer  to convey this narrative,” he remarked.

Ranbir’s decision emphasizes the delicate balance performers frequently encounter between passion projects and career-defining chances. Though his depiction of Kishore Kumar would undeniably have been striking, the magnitude and cultural significance of Ramayana could indeed present the greatest challenge  and benefit of his career to date.

Also Read: When ‘Ramayana’ Actor Ranbir Kapoor Revealed He Rejected Films Because He Hates Getting Wet

