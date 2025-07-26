When ‘Ramayana’ Actor Ranbir Kapoor Revealed He Rejected Films Because He Hates Getting Wet

Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love and War, where he’ll be seen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He also recently finished filming Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where he plays the role of Lord Ram.

A Teaser That Got Everyone Talking

Not long ago, the makers of Ramayana dropped the logo teaser of the film. In it, fans got a small glimpse of Ranbir as Lord Ram. Since that teaser came out, social media has been buzzing about his look and the amount of effort he’s put into the role. But here’s something interesting you might not know. Ranbir has actually rejected several films in the past for one very unusual reason—he doesn’t like getting wet.

Ranbir’s Funny Confession About Water Scenes

While promoting his film Shamshera, Ranbir opened up about this in an interview. He said, “I hate being wet. There are so many films I have rejected because there were underwater scenes or there were a lot of scenes in the rain. I just don’t like getting wet. I don’t know what’s wrong. Even if I wash my hair, I have to immediately dry it. I just don’t like being wet.”

Still Got Wet for Ayan Mukerji’s Films

Despite that, he has done some scenes in the rain and even underwater in a few of his films. Most of the time, he agreed to do those scenes for his close friend and director Ayan Mukerji. For example, in Wake Up Sid, there’s a rain scene in the climax with Konkona Sen Sharma. Then in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, he had the popular Holi song Balam Pichkari with Deepika Padukone, which involved a lot of color and water.

In Brahmastra, he did a pretty long rain scene during the climax. It lasted around 30 minutes and he was soaked throughout. Ironically, he said all this during the promotions of Shamshera, which itself had a few underwater scenes and even the song Fitoor with more wet moments.

Ramayana and the Big Films Coming Up

Coming to his upcoming projects, Ranbir has some big titles lined up. Apart from Love and War and Ramayana Part 1 and 2, there are rumours that he’s also signed Dhoom 4, which is supposed to be a fresh story different from the older movies in the series. He’s already locked in for two major sequels—Brahmastra Part 2 and Animal Park.

But Ramayana might just be the biggest film of his career so far. It’s said to be made on a massive budget of ₹4000 crore, which would make it the most expensive Indian film ever. The film has a star-studded cast, with Yash playing Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The makers are planning to release it around Diwali 2026.

