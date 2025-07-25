Home > Entertainment > Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Not A Shareholder, Sona Comstar Reveals No Documents Signed Amid Family Dispute

Billionaire Sunjay Kapur’s shocking death in a June 2025 polo match, allegedly from swallowing a bee has unleashed a corporate maelstrom. After Sanjay's demise, a new family drama has evolved with his mother, Rani Kapur alleging coercion to seize Sona Comstar’s Rs 31,000 crore empire. The company denies her shareholder status and misconduct claims. Is this family feud gone wild?

The sudden death of billionaire Sunjay Kapur has ignited a corporate firestorm, with his mother, Rani Kapur, alleging coercion and foul play. Sona Comstar, the auto components giant, has hit back, denying her claims and insisting no shareholder status or misconduct exists. This family feud is shaking the business world.

Rani Kapur’s Explosive Allegations

Rani Kapur, widow of Sona Comstar’s founder, dropped a bombshell in a letter to the company’s board and SEBI, calling her son’s June 2025 death in a polo match “suspicious.” She claims she was coerced into signing documents without explanation during her grief, alleging attempts to usurp the family’s legacy.

Rani, a majority shareholder via her late husband’s will, demanded a postponement of the July 25 AGM, citing lack of transparency and unauthorized board nominations. Her lawyer, Vaibhav Gaggar, hinted at unnatural circumstances surrounding Sunjay’s death, fueling speculation.

Sona Comstar’s Firm Rebuttal

Sona Comstar swiftly countered Rani’s accusations, asserting she holds no shareholder status and denying any coercion. The company proceeded with its AGM, where Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, was appointed a non-executive director, a move Rani claims she never approved.

The firm maintains its operations remain unaffected, with Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new chairperson. This bold dismissal of Rani’s claims has raised eyebrows, with investors rattled as shares dropped 3% to Rs 476.70 on July 25.

A Corporate Conspiracy or Family Drama?

The saga has sparked theories of a corporate power grab, with Rani alleging “certain people” are misusing documents to control Sona Comstar’s Rs 31,000 crore empire. While she didn’t name Priya directly, reports point to tensions with her daughter-in-law. As Rani seeks answers about Sunjay’s death, reportedly triggered by swallowing a bee speculation swirls. Is this a grieving mother’s cry for justice or a battle for control? The business world awaits the next chapter.

