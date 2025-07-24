Why Anurag Kashyap’s Bad Girl Teaser Has Been Removed From YouTube? Here’s Why Madras High Court Stepped In

The teaser for “Bad Girl”—a film produced by Vetri Maaran and presented by Anurag Kashyap- has been removed from YouTube after the Madras High Court stepped in.

According to reports, the court wasn’t thrilled with the way the film showed kids and teenagers. They said the teaser’s “bold” depiction could mess with young minds, so down it went.

Bad Girl Teaser Removed From YouTube

This Tamil coming-of-age drama, directed by Varsha Bharath, has been stirring the pot ever since its teaser hit the internet. Right-wing groups jumped in almost immediately, accusing the filmmakers of “negatively stereotyping” Brahmins.

Things blew up when the teaser showed a Brahmin schoolgirl openly talking about sex and relationships, which didn’t sit well with a chunk of the audience.

Justice P Dhanabal from Madras HC didn’t mince words either: he said, if kids watch this, it’ll “spoil their minds.”

What is the movie Bad Girl all about?

The film itself follows a teenage girl trying to figure out the usual mess of growing up—her wants clashing with what society expects, and the whole business of wanting a boyfriend while dealing with people judging her.

Once she starts dating, she gets shamed for it. Classic. The teaser even hints at her breaking away from home and finally becoming who she wants to be.

The cast includes Shanthi Priya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, TeeJay Arunasalam, and Sashank Bommireddipalli all have roles in the movie.

Despite the row, “Bad Girl” snagged the NETPAC Award after its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Talk about a film making waves—on and off the screen.

