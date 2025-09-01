Dhanashree Verma’s Subtle Dig At Ex Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Penthouse Mein Sports Channels…’ Sparks Buz

Dhanashree Verma, who is a great-and-a-dynamic dancer and choreographer, was in the news recently, though not for a viral dance video. A promo of her new reality show, Rise and Fall, has set a fire of speculation inside which fans and the media alike interpreted her lines as a loose interpretation of poor choice against her ex-husband-cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In the show, Verma delivers an assertive monologue that lay claims: “Queen ko star banne ki zarurat nahi hai, aur waise bhi interviewers ko line lagi padi hai. Penthouse mein jitne bhi sports channels hai na, maine bandh kar diye hai.”







According to many perceptions, the smirky way she spoke was a comeback to the public story that followed Verma’s much-publicized divorce from Chahal. This view indicates that she is moving on with her life and is taking the charge of her story and success all by herself, without any kind of validation or attention from the “sports” world.

Dhanshree Subtle Digs And Public Narratives

The widely publicized divorce between Dhanashree and Yuzvendra was said to have ensued due to the alleged discordance in the marriage and distance, with the latter reportedly developed because of their conflicting work engagements. It finally reached completion in March 2025 after long deliberation in public circles. However, one major point that stirred up a social media furore was Chahal’s outfit on the day of the divorce, a T-shirt that read, “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy.”

Most people took that as a dig at Verma, who had been facing accusations of being a gold digger. In one interview, Verma later spoke of heartbreak and disappointment over the incident.

Dhanshree Healing, Resilience & New Beginnings

Dhanashree has always been vocal about how the divorce and incessant trolling on the internet took an emotional toll, but she has continued to put out an independent voice for herself and to work a lot.

Since then, through the new show, Rise and Fall, which groups contestants into “rulers” and “workers”, she has perfectly carved an identity of this one-maimed women-women-sister-sister-ruler, showing her resilience and strategic insight.

Also Read: Sumona Chakravarti Recounts Shocking Ordeal After Being Mobbed Amid Chaotic Maratha Morcha Protest Crowd