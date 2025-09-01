LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Peter Navarro Afghanistan Earthquake china donald trump BRICS 2026 Peter Navarro Afghanistan Earthquake china donald trump BRICS 2026 Peter Navarro Afghanistan Earthquake china donald trump BRICS 2026 Peter Navarro Afghanistan Earthquake china donald trump BRICS 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Peter Navarro Afghanistan Earthquake china donald trump BRICS 2026 Peter Navarro Afghanistan Earthquake china donald trump BRICS 2026 Peter Navarro Afghanistan Earthquake china donald trump BRICS 2026 Peter Navarro Afghanistan Earthquake china donald trump BRICS 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sumona Chakravarti Recounts Shocking Ordeal After Being Mobbed Amid Chaotic Maratha Morcha Protest Crowd

Sumona Chakravarti Recounts Shocking Ordeal After Being Mobbed Amid Chaotic Maratha Morcha Protest Crowd

Actress Sumona Chakravarti revealed her terrifying ordeal of being mobbed during the Maratha Morcha protests in Mumbai. She described feeling unsafe as protesters attacked her car, raising serious questions on law, order, and civic sense in the city

Sumona Chakravarti recalls shocking mob incident during Maratha Morcha in Mumbai (Pc: Instagram)
Sumona Chakravarti recalls shocking mob incident during Maratha Morcha in Mumbai (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 1, 2025 11:11:18 IST

In one of the frightening tales that has shuddered Mumbaikars, actress Sumona Chakravarti has narrated her horrifying ordeal as she was mobbed in broad daylight amidst the Maratha Morcha protests. On her social media, she told how protesters had surrounded her car in South Mumbai.

One of the men in the orange stole beat around on her bonnet, and his companions beat on her windows, all the time shouting their slogans and laughing threateningly. This was not the first time it had occurred; it was the second time in five minutes. Chakravarti, who spent the major part of her life in the city and never felt unsafe, admitted that she felt truly unsafe and vulnerable. The event has also highlighted how peaceful protests can turn chaotic and the fact that it is high time more law and order was instilled.

Sumona Public Safety Challenge

The case indicates that there was a major failure of civic security in the Maratha Morcha protests. Chakravarti did not only encounter traffic disruption, but a personal feeling of threat, too. She observed that there was no significant police presence whatsoever, as the officers they encountered were just sitting, chatting and hanging around. The fact that no one can see the law being enforced in the field with the sheer number of people protesting leaves so many important questions about the capacity of the city that was hosting so many people to handle the big crowds.

The chilling story told by the actress highlights a more civic concern: when demonstrators, however noble their cause, feel empowered to indulge in intimidation and vandalism without the fear of retaliation, they have violated the social contract. This sets a very bad precedent because the rights of the common citizens are being trampled down in the name of a movement.

A Mockery of Civic Sense

In addition to the direct danger to her own body, Chakravarti wrote that she was also disgusted by the civic disdain she saw. She discussed the streets with banana peels, and plastic bottles and filth. She saw protesters eating, sleeping, even bathing in the streets and pavements.

Not only is this a public health issue, but also a neglect of the city and its people. Even a just cause protest must not be at the expense of fundamental civic decency and order. The fact that littering and misuse of the public space occurs extensively, shows how little respect people have towards the city itself. 

The post by Chakravarti is a very strong reminder that, though a community might be struggling to fight for their rights, they should not do it at the cost of the same values of citizenship and mutual respect that unite a society. It serves to wake up both those in authority in order to restore order and protesters to the awareness that they have a duty to the common good.

Also Read: Chinese Woman Tries To Enter House Of THIS BTS Member, Gives The Weirdest Excuse, Still Gets Arrested

Tags: Maratha Morcha protestsMumbai lawlessnessSumona Chakravarti

RELATED News

Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji Reunite With 90s Flair, Celebrate National Award And Aryan Khan’s Series
Small-Penis Rule: How This Strange Legal Loophole Stops Donald Trump From Suing Satirists
Fresh OTT And Theater Thrills: The Conjuring The Last Rites Returns, Inspector Zende Emerges, Surprises Await Viewers
Who Is Tony Beig? Nargis Fakhri’s Rumoured Husband Everyone Calls Her ‘Perfect Match’
Anne Hathaway Schools Paparazzi During The Devil Wears Prada 2 Shoot For Children Safety, Asks Everyone To Relax

LATEST NEWS

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Sumona Chakravarti Recounts Shocking Ordeal After Being Mobbed Amid Chaotic Maratha Morcha Protest Crowd

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sumona Chakravarti Recounts Shocking Ordeal After Being Mobbed Amid Chaotic Maratha Morcha Protest Crowd

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sumona Chakravarti Recounts Shocking Ordeal After Being Mobbed Amid Chaotic Maratha Morcha Protest Crowd
Sumona Chakravarti Recounts Shocking Ordeal After Being Mobbed Amid Chaotic Maratha Morcha Protest Crowd
Sumona Chakravarti Recounts Shocking Ordeal After Being Mobbed Amid Chaotic Maratha Morcha Protest Crowd
Sumona Chakravarti Recounts Shocking Ordeal After Being Mobbed Amid Chaotic Maratha Morcha Protest Crowd

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?