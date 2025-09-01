Sumona Chakravarti Recounts Shocking Ordeal After Being Mobbed Amid Chaotic Maratha Morcha Protest Crowd

In one of the frightening tales that has shuddered Mumbaikars, actress Sumona Chakravarti has narrated her horrifying ordeal as she was mobbed in broad daylight amidst the Maratha Morcha protests. On her social media, she told how protesters had surrounded her car in South Mumbai.

One of the men in the orange stole beat around on her bonnet, and his companions beat on her windows, all the time shouting their slogans and laughing threateningly. This was not the first time it had occurred; it was the second time in five minutes. Chakravarti, who spent the major part of her life in the city and never felt unsafe, admitted that she felt truly unsafe and vulnerable. The event has also highlighted how peaceful protests can turn chaotic and the fact that it is high time more law and order was instilled.

Sumona Public Safety Challenge

The case indicates that there was a major failure of civic security in the Maratha Morcha protests. Chakravarti did not only encounter traffic disruption, but a personal feeling of threat, too. She observed that there was no significant police presence whatsoever, as the officers they encountered were just sitting, chatting and hanging around. The fact that no one can see the law being enforced in the field with the sheer number of people protesting leaves so many important questions about the capacity of the city that was hosting so many people to handle the big crowds.

The chilling story told by the actress highlights a more civic concern: when demonstrators, however noble their cause, feel empowered to indulge in intimidation and vandalism without the fear of retaliation, they have violated the social contract. This sets a very bad precedent because the rights of the common citizens are being trampled down in the name of a movement.

A Mockery of Civic Sense

In addition to the direct danger to her own body, Chakravarti wrote that she was also disgusted by the civic disdain she saw. She discussed the streets with banana peels, and plastic bottles and filth. She saw protesters eating, sleeping, even bathing in the streets and pavements.

Not only is this a public health issue, but also a neglect of the city and its people. Even a just cause protest must not be at the expense of fundamental civic decency and order. The fact that littering and misuse of the public space occurs extensively, shows how little respect people have towards the city itself.

The post by Chakravarti is a very strong reminder that, though a community might be struggling to fight for their rights, they should not do it at the cost of the same values of citizenship and mutual respect that unite a society. It serves to wake up both those in authority in order to restore order and protesters to the awareness that they have a duty to the common good.

