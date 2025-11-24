LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Fans Revisit His Viral Fitness Message-'Born To Entertain And Inspire'

Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Fans Revisit His Viral Fitness Message-‘Born To Entertain And Inspire’

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away at 89 in Mumbai. As tributes pour in, fans are revisiting his viral fitness video where he said he was “born to entertain and inspire.” His legacy, warmth and iconic screen presence continue to be celebrated.

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away at 89. (Screengrab: IG/aapkadharam)
Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away at 89. (Screengrab: IG/aapkadharam)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 24, 2025 15:24:29 IST

Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Fans Revisit His Viral Fitness Message-'Born To Entertain And Inspire'

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra, fondly known as Hindi cinema’s “He-Man,” passed away on Monday (November 24) at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. His final rites were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium, where family members, industry colleagues, and close friends gathered to bid farewell to one of Indian cinema’s most beloved legends.

As tributes pour in from across the country, fans are revisiting a heartwarming moment from the actor’s later years his viral fitness video that reflected his zest for life, discipline, and unwavering positivity. The clip, shared in April 2025, had shown Dharmendra exercising enthusiastically, radiating the same charm that defined his six-decade career.

In the video, Dharmendra had said with a smile:
 “Friends, I have started exercise and physiotherapy. It’s going well, I’m feeling great… Look at my thighs and muscles.”
 He had captioned it with a line fans are now repeating as they mourn his loss:
 “Born to entertain and inspire you… Love you all. Be happy, healthy, and strong.”

A Nation Mourns a True Star

The news of Dharmendra’s passing sent a wave of grief across social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to post a heartfelt tribute, calling him “the last of the true stars” and expressing gratitude for having worked with him.

Security was tightened outside the actor’s Juhu residence soon after the announcement. An ambulance was seen leaving the premises, and several celebrities and well-wishers began arriving to offer their condolences.

Dharmendra had been battling age-related ailments and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month for routine medical checks. He spent over 10 days under observation before being discharged on November 12 and continued treatment at home. During his hospital stay, rumours about his health had circulated online, prompting the family to intervene and clarify the situation.

End of an Era

Dharmendra leaves behind a large family his first wife Prakash Kaur, their children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajeeta Deol, and his second wife Hema Malini and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

From Sholay to Chupke Chupke, from romance to action, Dharmendra redefined what it meant to be a “hero” in Indian cinema. His warmth, humility, and larger-than-life presence made him a generational favourite.

As fans revisit his old interviews, movie clips, and especially his viral fitness message, his words now echo with deeper meaning:
 “Born to entertain and inspire you.”

And that is exactly what he did till the very end.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Death LIVE Updates: Bollywood Legend Dies At 89, Funeral Today, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Pay Last Respects, Wife Hema Malini Reaches Cremation Point

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 3:24 PM IST
