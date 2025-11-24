Dharmendra Passes Away: His Last Instagram Post Wishing Fans On Dussehra- ‘Bhagwan Aapko Lambi Sehat De, Khushiyan De…’ Goes Viral

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra, fondly remembered as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, passed away on Monday (November 24) in Mumbai at the age of 89. His demise has left the film fraternity, millions of fans, and his family grieving the loss of one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished icons.

Soon after the news broke, Dharmendra’s last Instagram post began circulating widely on social media, leaving fans emotional. The video, shared last month on the occasion of Dussehra, showed the actor seated in a golf cart, smiling warmly as he conveyed heartfelt wishes to his followers. Surrounded by his staff, the veteran star said, “Tamaam bhai behno ko, bachche bachiyon ko, Dussehra ki shubhkamnaye. Bhagwan aapko lambi sehat de, khushiyan de… aur aap naye ban ke rahe, tab toh taraqqi hi taraqqi hai.”

Watch here:







His message which wished fans longevity, happiness and constant growth is now being reshared across platforms, making it one of the most emotional and talked-about celebrity posts this week.

Dharmendra’s passing comes just weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8. The actor had been suffering from age-related ailments and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month for over ten days. He was shifted back to his Juhu residence for home care, where he spent his final days. Security was tightened around the residence as several celebrities and well-wishers arrived to pay their respects. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan were among those who reportedly visited.

The iconic star is survived by his family wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

An impressive career

With a career spanning more than six decades and over 300 films, Dharmendra remains one of Hindi cinema’s most adored and bankable actors. He debuted in Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960) and went on to deliver some of Bollywood’s most memorable hits, holding the record for the highest number of successful films by a lead actor.

Dharmendra was last seen in the 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His final film, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat, is slated for release later this year.

As tributes continue to pour in, fans are remembering not just the superstar, but the warm, humble human being who always stayed connected with them. His final Dussehra message filled with blessings, optimism, and love now stands as a poignant reminder of his bond with millions who admired him.

