Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna Makes Tollywood Debut With Telugu Film ‘Mahakali’: What We Know So Far

Following the blockbuster success of the spy thriller Dhurandhar, veteran Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is now ready to make his Tollywood debut in the ambitious mythological superhero Mahakali film. The film, directed by Puja Kolluru and part of the Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), has already created a lot of hype with its early 2026 release, as it is going to be the first female-led superhero saga in the industry.

Role and Casting

The role of the mighty sage Shukracharya, the Asuraguru, and the teacher of the demons in Hindu mythology has been taken by Akshaye Khanna. Eventually, the fierce goddess, along with her King, who is actually called Maha, is pitted against the demons and their terrible Asura God of Darkness and Deception – Shukracharya, who is portrayed by Khanna in a high-stakes battle of good vs. evil. Prashanth Varma surprised everyone by revealing Khanna’s first-look poster of the commanding avatar that only added to the anticipation. Bhoomi Shetty is holding the main role of Mahakali, the goddess, and the battle of good vs. evil. The rest of the cast is picked from PVCU’s ever-increasing cast, which is a mix of action, VFX, and mythology.

Production Buzz

Filming began, and Akshaye was on the sets by the end of December 2025, as announced by Puja Kolluru’s Instagram pic showing the two of them. His controversial departure from Drishyam 3, which was due to creative differences and scheduling problems, was happening at the same time, but this national film indicated Khanna’s capable South move after the success of Dhurandhar. Mahakali is described as a visual treat and will have large sets, state-of-the-art effects, and a story that is going to further the PVCU mythology from HanuMan.

Context and Release

The movie is a product of the hype created by Dhurandhar, with Khanna’s strong portrayal of a chief being the main reason behind the film’s accolades, whereas the whole Drishyam 3 mess, claims of bald-look continuity and fee talks, has become background noise. The movie is scheduled to be released in early 2026, and it is targeted at Hindi, Telugu, and dubbed markets. Prashanth Varma’s plan will not let the film fall behind in any genre, as it could be a rival to Marvel-style epics in Indian cinema. The audience is looking forward to the unveiling of the epic struggles and the fluency of Khanna’s Telugu through the teasers.