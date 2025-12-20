LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN

Ranveer Singh stareer surpassed the second week collections with Rs 483 crore, cementing its position among the biggest earners and highlighting its strong and sustained performance at the heaters. Aditya Dhar’s movie continues to outshine James Cameron’s new release, as the movie managed Rs 20 crore on Day 1 so far.

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash Box Office Collection.
Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash Box Office Collection.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 20, 2025 14:47:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN

Dhurandhar, which hit theaters on December 5, has successfully wrapped up its second week at the box office, delivering a performance that has been nothing short of record-breaking. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to Sacnik, Ranveer Singh stareer surpassed the second week collections with Rs 483 crore, cementing its position among the biggest earners and highlighting its strong and sustained performance at the heaters. 

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash Box Office Collection 

Speculation around a close box office showdown has taken an unexpected turn, as many believe that Avatar: Fire & Ash will dominate the Dhurandhar. But Aditya Dhar’s movie continues to outshine James Cameron’s new release, as the movie managed Rs 20 crore on Day 1 so far. The Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna stareer pulled in a higher Rs 22.50 crore on its 15th day, highlighting its extraordinary hold on the audience at the theaters. 

You Might Be Interested In

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection 

The Aditya Dhar-directed film, featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, recorded a massive Rs 253 crore in its second week, surpassing its own first-week earnings. 

According to Sacnik, Dhurandhar has overtaken the second-week collections of Pathaan of Rs 446.2 crore and Gadar 2 of Rs 419.1 crore. 

The movie is now setting its sights on Chhaava’s lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 807.91 crore. Dhurandhar has also officially emerged as the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career and is widely expected to shatter several more box office records in the weeks ahead. 

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 2:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Akshaye Khannaavatar 3 box office collectionavatar 3 budgetavatar 3 collection worldwideavatar 3 movie box office collectionAvatar Fire and Ashavatar fire and ash box office collectionDhurandharDhurandhar box office collectionDhurandhar box office collection day 16ranveer singhRanveer Singh Dhurandhar

RELATED News

Radhika Apte recalls ‘Traumatic’ South Film Set Incident ‘They Wanted To Add More Padding On My Bum And Breast’

Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Date Announcement

“Raanjhiya”, A Soulful Ode to Love Starring Nishant Singh Malkani and Sugandha Sharma

‘Depressed, Sleepless Nights’: Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Trolled After Gifting Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Kapoor

Sreenivasan Dies At 69: A Look At Actor’s Iconic Films Blending Sharp Social Commentary And Humour

LATEST NEWS

Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan

Bill Clinton To Michael Jackson: All The High-Profile Celebrities Named In Epstein’s Files And How to Check Them Online

New Insurance Rules: What Changes For Customers, Policy Holders Under Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill 2025 | Explained

T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped? BCCI Chairman Of Selectors Ajit Agarkar Explains

Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane

‘Modern Terminals, Enhanced Capacity’: Inside India’s First Nature Themed Airport Terminal In Guwahati | Check Out Video

Bangladesh Violence: India, Bangladesh Army Chiefs In Direct Talks, Indian Missions In Dhaka Safe – Report

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN

EnglishYaari Raises INR 1 Cr at INR 10 Cr Valuation; Bihar Startup Targets INR 50 Cr ARR by 2027

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN
Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN
Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN
Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN

QUICK LINKS