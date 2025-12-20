Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN

Dhurandhar, which hit theaters on December 5, has successfully wrapped up its second week at the box office, delivering a performance that has been nothing short of record-breaking.

According to Sacnik, Ranveer Singh stareer surpassed the second week collections with Rs 483 crore, cementing its position among the biggest earners and highlighting its strong and sustained performance at the heaters.

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash Box Office Collection

Speculation around a close box office showdown has taken an unexpected turn, as many believe that Avatar: Fire & Ash will dominate the Dhurandhar. But Aditya Dhar’s movie continues to outshine James Cameron’s new release, as the movie managed Rs 20 crore on Day 1 so far. The Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna stareer pulled in a higher Rs 22.50 crore on its 15th day, highlighting its extraordinary hold on the audience at the theaters.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

The Aditya Dhar-directed film, featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, recorded a massive Rs 253 crore in its second week, surpassing its own first-week earnings.

According to Sacnik, Dhurandhar has overtaken the second-week collections of Pathaan of Rs 446.2 crore and Gadar 2 of Rs 419.1 crore.

The movie is now setting its sights on Chhaava’s lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 807.91 crore. Dhurandhar has also officially emerged as the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career and is widely expected to shatter several more box office records in the weeks ahead.