Did Elon Musk’s EX Grimes Take A Clever Dig At Him With A Sneaky ‘Space’ Comment? Find Out Here

Olivia Rodrigo and Grimes seem to share the belief that dating men who dream of going to space is a red flag. Grimes, 36, appeared to take a jab at her former partner Elon Musk after Rodrigo, 21, discussed her own dating standards in a Netflix interview.

In the interview, shared on social media, Rodrigo, known for her song “Vampire,” revealed a unique question she asks on first dates: “I always ask if they would want to go to space. If they say yes, I don’t date them,” she explained. Rodrigo, who is dating actor Louis Partridge, added, “I think wanting to go to space shows a bit of self-importance. It’s just odd.”

Did Grimes Take A Clever Dig At Elon Musk?

Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, commented on Rodrigo’s statement, responding, “It’s true. Only women should be going to space,” which quickly attracted attention as an apparent dig at Musk.

The relationship between Grimes and Musk, 53, spanned four years on and off until their split in 2022. The former couple shares three children: son X Æ A-Xii (known as X), 4; daughter Exa Dark Sideræl (known as Y), 2; and another son, Techno Mechanicus (known as Tau), 2.

Musk, despite his extensive involvement in space exploration through his company SpaceX, has never personally traveled to space. He even signed a $178 million contract with NASA for a mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa.

Social media users picked up on Grimes’ subtle remark, with many referencing her past relationship with Musk. Comments ranged from “She does have the most experience out of most” to “the Elon shade.”

What’s Up With Elon And Grimes?

Grimes and Musk have been entangled in a custody dispute over their children for the past year, with both parties filing legal documents to establish their parental rights.

While details remain sealed, Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, has previously accused Musk of preventing the children from visiting their ailing great-grandmother.

In her posts, Garossino expressed her frustration that Musk withheld the children’s passports and disrupted plans for their visit to Canada, despite having initially agreed to it. She questioned Musk’s appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics with only one child, asking, “Where are the other children, and with whom?”

Musk, who has 12 children, did not publicly respond to these allegations.