Did Emma Thompson’s Rejection Alter Donald Trump’s Path To His Presidency? Here’s The Tea!

Oscar winning actress, Emma Thompson’s shocking revelations at this year’s Locarno Film Festival has fans in chokehold. What it could be? The Harry Potter fame revealed that the US President Donald Trump once called her and asked her out on a date. But the question is, what happened next? Let’s dive in, it’s story time!

A Surprising Call from Donald Trump

In 1998, Thompson was filming Primary Colors when a strange phone call came into her trailer. “Hello, this is Donald Trump,” the voice said. Initially harboring suspicions of a prank, Thompson was dumbfounded when Trump invited her for a dinner with him in one of his “beautiful places.”

The timing was uncanny as it was indeed the same day that Thompson’s divorce from Kenneth Branagh had gone through. But the Harry Potter actor instantly declined this possible romance by replying, ““That’s very sweet. Thank you so much. I’ll get back to you.”

Thompson later joking said, “He found the number for my trailer! That’s stalking.” A gesture from Trump, fresh from his divorce from Marla Maples, indeed shows that he had been chasing high-profile targets with a lot of audacity, even all the way to the other side of the Atlantic.

An Opportunity Passed, Is there A Missed Destiny?

Thompson further added that saying yes to Trump would have “changed the course of American history.” Could a dalliance with the Sense and Sensibility star have softened Trump’s political ambitions or somehow altered his public persona?

But at that time Trump was far from politics, an ordinary real estate man but imagine the scandal if Emma had said yes to Trump’s flirty call. Thompson’s rejection of Trump, intermingled with this chaotic political theatre, adds more fuel to the conjecture. Could her intervention have changed Trump from ever reaching the polarised presidency he was in? Thompson’s story keeps one thinking of the what-ifs concerning the unpredictably wide ripples of a single decision.

This was the major highlight of Thompson’s interaction but the Oscar winning actor also discussed about her Hollywood and comedy career, covering her award winning films. She is truly a star!

Also Read: Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage