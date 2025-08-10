LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Emma Thompson’s Rejection Alter Donald Trump’s Path To His Presidency? Here’s The Tea!

Did Emma Thompson’s Rejection Alter Donald Trump’s Path To His Presidency? Here’s The Tea!

Emma Thompson spilt the tea at Locarno Film Festival. Yes! Donald Trump hit on her right after her 1998 divorce. But what was the response of the star of Sense and Sensibility, did she decline to date the future president or there was a romance? Here is the juicy scoop!

Donald Trump’s Flirty Call to Emma Thompson
Donald Trump’s Flirty Call to Emma Thompson

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 10, 2025 09:00:00 IST

Oscar winning actress, Emma Thompson’s shocking revelations at this year’s Locarno Film Festival has fans in chokehold. What it could be? The Harry Potter fame revealed that the US President Donald Trump once called her and asked her out on a date. But the question is, what happened next? Let’s dive in, it’s story time! 

A Surprising Call from Donald Trump

In 1998, Thompson was filming Primary Colors when a strange phone call came into her trailer. “Hello, this is Donald Trump,” the voice said. Initially harboring suspicions of a prank, Thompson was dumbfounded when Trump invited her for a dinner with him in one of his “beautiful places.”

The timing was uncanny as it was indeed the same day that Thompson’s divorce from Kenneth Branagh had gone through. But the Harry Potter actor instantly declined this possible romance by replying, ““That’s very sweet. Thank you so much. I’ll get back to you.”

Thompson later joking said, “He found the number for my trailer! That’s stalking.” A gesture from Trump, fresh from his divorce from Marla Maples, indeed shows that he had been chasing high-profile targets with a lot of audacity, even all the way to the other side of the Atlantic.

An Opportunity Passed, Is there A Missed Destiny?

Thompson further added that saying yes to Trump would have “changed the course of American history.” Could a dalliance with the Sense and Sensibility star have softened Trump’s political ambitions or somehow altered his public persona? 

But at that time Trump was far from politics, an ordinary real estate man but imagine the scandal if Emma had said yes to Trump’s flirty call. Thompson’s rejection of Trump, intermingled with this chaotic political theatre, adds more fuel to the conjecture. Could her intervention have changed Trump from ever reaching the polarised presidency he was in? Thompson’s story keeps one thinking of the what-ifs concerning the unpredictably wide ripples of a single decision.

This was the major highlight of Thompson’s interaction but the Oscar winning actor also discussed about her Hollywood and comedy career, covering her award winning films. She is truly a star!

Also Read: Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage

Tags: donal trumpemma thompsonHarry Potterhollywood

RELATED News

The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Never Walked Out Of Bobby Deol’s Barsaat But Was Fired: ‘I Immediately Went And….’
Chiranjeevi Slams ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’ Claims Amid Tollywood Strike Chaos, ‘I Have Not Met Anyone’

LATEST NEWS

Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
Did Emma Thompson’s Rejection Alter Donald Trump’s Path To His Presidency? Here’s The Tea!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Emma Thompson’s Rejection Alter Donald Trump’s Path To His Presidency? Here’s The Tea!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Emma Thompson’s Rejection Alter Donald Trump’s Path To His Presidency? Here’s The Tea!
Did Emma Thompson’s Rejection Alter Donald Trump’s Path To His Presidency? Here’s The Tea!
Did Emma Thompson’s Rejection Alter Donald Trump’s Path To His Presidency? Here’s The Tea!
Did Emma Thompson’s Rejection Alter Donald Trump’s Path To His Presidency? Here’s The Tea!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?