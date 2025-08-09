LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage

Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage

Jennifer Lopez was denied entry to Chanel’s Istanbul store during her Up All Night tour, sparking online backlash over the location’s poor reputation. JLo gracefully walked away, later shopping at Celine and Beymen, while Bethenny Frankel joined the conversation, calling out Chanel’s elitist attitude.

Jennifer Lopez was denied entry to Chanel’s Istanbul store
Jennifer Lopez was denied entry to Chanel’s Istanbul store

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 9, 2025 15:44:47 IST

Jennifer Lopez, of all people, wasn’t let into a Chanel store in Istanbul. Yep, you read that right. She apparently just shrugged it off and left without any drama. 

Naturally, the internet went off about it, especially since this particular Chanel location already has a pretty terrible reputation. 

Honestly, if you check their Google reviews, the place is sitting at a lousy 2.9 out of 5. People have been complaining for years about rude staff and a cold, unwelcoming vibe. Seems like the front-door crew has made more enemies than friends.

Jennifer Lopez denied entry to Chanel’s store

So what happened? Lopez was in Turkey for her Up All Night tour, and decided to swing by the Chanel in Istinye Park—one of those ultra-fancy malls.

She gets to the door, security says, “Sorry, we’re full,” and that’s it. No fuss. Eyewitnesses say she just said, “OK, no problem,” and walked off. Later, the staff figured out who they’d just turned away and scrambled to invite her back in. JLo was already gone, though, spending big at Celine and Beymen instead.

The whole situation blew up online, with people sharing their own horror stories about the store. One customer wrote about the “ridiculous gap” between the luxury service inside and the power-tripping attitude at the door. Review after review complains about being treated like an inconvenience, even when they clearly came to shop. One person even said an employee yelled at them when they asked about tax.

When Bethenny Frankel faced the same situation

Bethenny Frankel jumped into the conversation, too. She shared her own story about being denied entry at a Chanel store (not in Istanbul, but same vibe).

She says she looked “like a train wreck” that day, so maybe she gets why she wasn’t recognized, but still—she called out the whole elitist attitude. 

On TikTok, she pointed out that JLo probably looked amazing, and maybe the guard just didn’t know who she was, or maybe the place really was packed. Either way, she thinks Chanel needs to rethink the way it treats people at the door, not just celebrities but everyone.

JLo hasn’t said anything about the incident herself. She’s busy—this is her first tour in six years, with a bunch of dates across Europe and the Middle East.

Her last LA residency didn’t happen, supposedly because of slow ticket sales, and now she’s working on a new album and looking for a new label after her divorce.

Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage

