Did Hannah Einbinder Said ‘F**K’ To Donald Trump? Supporting Gaza To Slamming Trump Hannah Einbinder Shares Her Heart Out, Watch

Hannah Einbinder won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Hacks.” She ended her acceptance speech with a surprising statement, saying, “Go Birds, f— ICE, and free Palestine.” The word “f— ICE” was censored during the live CBS broadcast, but audience members inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles heard the complete remark.

Her bold words received loud applause from the crowd. Einbinder’s speech quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the ceremony, as she connected her win with a message on politics and social justice.

When Hannah Einbinder said “Fuck ICE” in her Emmy acceptance speech, she was referring to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

ICE is a federal agency responsible for immigration enforcement, detention, and deportations. It has faced heavy criticism over the years for conducting aggressive raids, separating families at the border, and detaining undocumented immigrants under poor conditions.

By saying “Fuck ICE,” Einbinder expressed strong opposition to the agency’s actions and policies, aligning herself with activists and public figures who believe ICE violates human rights in how it handles immigration enforcement in the United States.

Actress Explains Support for Palestine

After her win, Einbinder joined the winners’ room with her “Hacks” co-star Jean Smart, who won her fourth Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She explained her decision to raise the issue of Palestine during her speech. Einbinder said she wanted to highlight the struggles of people in Gaza.

She mentioned her friends working there as doctors, providing care for pregnant women, and helping set up schools in refugee camps. She stressed that the issue was very close to her heart and that she felt it was important to use her platform to bring attention to the crisis.

Einbinder Signs Petition to Boycott Israeli Film Companies

Einbinder joined more than 4,000 actors and filmmakers in signing a petition organized by Film Workers for Palestine. The petition asked Hollywood to boycott Israeli film companies accused of supporting violence and discrimination.

The petition does not demand a full boycott of all Israeli companies but calls out those allegedly linked with what it describes as genocide or apartheid. Einbinder said boycotting institutions, not individuals, can create pressure for change. She clarified that her Jewish identity does not require supporting the state of Israel and added that boycotts are effective tools used in many global protest movements.

Einbinder said she feels responsible as a Jewish person to make a clear distinction between Jewish culture and the state of Israel. She described Judaism as a religion and culture that stands apart from politics or nationalism. She explained that the Film Workers for Palestine boycott focuses only on organizations considered directly involved in violence, not on individual people.

Einbinder added that she was proud to be part of the campaign and that she viewed it as an important measure. Her comments highlighted the ongoing debate within Hollywood over how artists respond to political and humanitarian issues worldwide.

Emmy Night Full of Political Messages

Einbinder was not the only actor who used the Emmy stage to highlight political issues. Actor Javier Bardem also criticized Israel’s actions and spoke about ICE in the United States. He expressed support for singer Bad Bunny’s decision to avoid bringing his concert tour to America due to ICE operations.

The ceremony took place at a tense political moment in the U.S., and while host Nate Bargatze said he wanted the event to be lighthearted, several stars still spoke out. Stephen Colbert also joked about losing his late-night show after Paramount and Skydance announced major changes.

Along with her speech, Einbinder made headlines when she hinted that “Hacks” will end after its upcoming Season 5. Speaking on the red carpet, she suggested that the popular HBO Max series, which brought her widespread recognition, is nearing its conclusion. The show has run successfully for four seasons, earning awards for both Einbinder and Jean Smart. Fans have praised the series for its sharp writing and performances. News of its possible ending added to the night’s many discussions, making Einbinder’s Emmy win and political remarks a major highlight of the 2025 Emmy Awards ceremony.

