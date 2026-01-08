Did Shatrughan Sinha Rekindle Old Memories With Reena Roy Through A Birthday Wish? Actor Once Publicly Admitted Cheating On His Wife With Her

The glamour of 1970s Bollywood usually covered up the complex feelings that went on, but little stories like that of the deep relationship between Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy have been of great interest.

Recently, the elderly “Shotgun” Sinha was in the news again for his friendly birthday messages to his ex-co-star that accompanied his fans back to a time of raw honesty.

Unlike most of his contemporaries, who kept their love lives under strict control, Sinha shockingly went public years ago about his extramarital feelings, owning up that his heart was once divided between two different women even though he was married to Poonam Sinha.

Loving birthday wishes for a very dear friend, one of the best actresses ever, ever charming star, a great human being, wonderful personality in totality #ReenaRoy. May you stay abundantly blessed always. #BirthdayWishes pic.twitter.com/EjhjhxwWIe — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 7, 2026







Shatrughan Sinha’s Extramarital Affair

The connection between the “Kalicharan” partners was never limited to the sparkle of cinema; it was a hurricane of real life that put Sinha’s marriage to the test.

In his honest autobiography, the actor-politician uncovered the reality of his extramarital affair, recognizing that Reena Roy was a very important person in his life for seven years. He confessed that the burden of deceiving Poonam, his wife, was heavy, but the magnetic attraction to Reena was still there.

The episode of his life that revolved around Reena was marked by extreme public scrutiny, as they were often seen together off the sets. Sinha’s confession is, nevertheless, a rare case of a Bollywood superstar choosing to be honest rather than to maintain a polished public image, which has been the case for many others in the industry. It was the loudest “Shotgun” in the business who once again showed he had a weak spot and was torn when it came to matters of love and fidelity.

Poonam Sinha Marriage Resilience

While the scandal occupied the attention of the entire world, the marriage of Poonam Sinha and the extraordinary strength of the wife were the real chariot drivers of this narrative.

The infidelity was public, yet Poonam decided on the non-controversial route of grace and reconciliation instead of divorce. She had once famously remarked that she knew what was going on but let her husband have the space to come back home at his own time.

This resilience ultimately brought Shatrughan to the decision to pick up his family, which signified that he was leaving his romantic links with Reena behind once and for all.

Nowadays, his birthday congratulations to Reena are not interpreted as the rekindling of old flames, but rather as a matured recognition of a major past, which was grounded by the peace he discovered through his everlasting marriage.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Teaser Makes History, Gets Grand Screening At Paris’ Iconic Le Grand Rex Theatre