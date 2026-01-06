LIVE TV
SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Teaser Makes History, Gets Grand Screening At Paris' Iconic Le Grand Rex Theatre

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi created history as its teaser became the first Indian film preview screened at Paris’ iconic Le Grand Rex. Unveiled on January 5, 2026, the 3:40-minute teaser highlighted the film’s mythological scale and global cinematic ambition.

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Teaser Makes History With Grand Paris Premiere (Pc: X)
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 6, 2026 12:45:55 IST

A very significant step forward for Indian films was the teaser of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film, Varanasi, which was associated with a milestone by becoming the first Indian film teaser to be shown at the legendary Le Grand Rex theatre in Paris on January 5, 2026.

The teaser, which was 3 minutes and 40 seconds long, was part of the Festival de la Bande-Annonce, proving Rajamouli’s international filmmaking power as he gathered a world audience of the film festival right from the moment of the teaser.

The famous venue had before this hosted the premieres of such blockbusters as Baahubali 2 and Kabali, yet it still remained the first promotional teaser that enjoyed such a significant and large-scale international launch.

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi: Global Recognition and Cultural Milestones

The screening at the Grand Rex is an important step for Indian cinema in its quest for international recognition. The producers of the film have shown their desire to make Varanasi an international film festival by selecting a Parisian monument instead of the usual places in Mumbai or Hyderabad.



Le Grand Rex’s official account on X social media also posted the event and shared the first look of the ₹1,300 crore epic with the excited French audience. This tactic, backed by the French distributor Aanna Films, indicates the increasing demand for Indian narratives to be told on the global market, even before the film’s summer 2027 release.

Varanasi Character Rudhra and Mythological Ambition

The teaser gives a powerful insight into the movie’s plot, where Mahesh Babu takes the lead as Rudhra, an explorer who is profoundly influenced by the old world. The images represent him as a trident holder and a companion of an enormous bull, a picture that alludes to the deity Shiva, and all this is presented in the context of a thrilling adventure saga.

The film features Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha, and it brings the plot of 7200 BCE into a time-travel narrative. This grand vision, with music by the Oscar winner MM Keeravani, is a promise of an all-around experience that combines the discovery of Indiana Jones with the spiritual richness of Indian culture.

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 12:45 PM IST
Tags: Le Grand Rex Parismahesh babuSS RajamouliVaranasi teaser

QUICK LINKS