Home > Entertainment > 'Dhurandhar' Box Office Collection Day 32 : Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Film Slips To Rs 4.5 Crore, Worldwide Total Touches Rs 1212 Crore

'Dhurandhar' Box Office Collection Day 32 : Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Film Slips To Rs 4.5 Crore, Worldwide Total Touches Rs 1212 Crore

Dhurandhar continues its historic run as it earns Rs 4.5 crore on Day 32 domestically despite a weekday dip. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna starrer has crossed Rs 1212 crore worldwide, cementing its blockbuster legacy.

Dhurandhar Creates History: Rs 1212 Crore Worldwide, Still Strong in Week Five
Dhurandhar Creates History: Rs 1212 Crore Worldwide, Still Strong in Week Five

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 6, 2026 09:54:34 IST

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 32 : Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Film Slips To Rs 4.5 Crore, Worldwide Total Touches Rs 1212 Crore

The film Dhurandhar has become a part of history officially, the biggest blockbuster in the cinema world, the filmmakers having succeeded in casting the popular pair of actors Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.

The natural weekday dip was seen on the 32nd day of the film, which was the reason for a collection of Rs 4.5 crore in the domestic market. But this little slowdown is completely overshadowed by the enormous worldwide success of the film: the Aditya Dhar directorial has already crossed the Rs 1212 crore mark globally.

The accomplishment secures its place among the top-ranking Indian films ever in terms of revenue, thus indicating that the combination of high-stakes spy thrillers with super A-list performances is still the most powerful attraction at the movie theaters.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Milestone

The box office collection of the film, which reached up to Rs 1212 crores, conveys the message of it being a true pan-India movie and of enormous overseas demand. Even the 32nd-day domestic revenue of Rs 4.5 crore cannot change the fact that the total gross shows an unmatched conquering of the world market for the film.

Viewers have already shown their preference for the realistic depiction of espionage, and as a result, the movie has even surpassed some recent hits and is now in the prestigious “1200 Crore Club.”

The match-up between Ranveer Singh’s fierce acting and Akshaye Khanna’s restrained one has brought about a quality of movie-watching that becomes addictive and keeps on bringing in the audience even in the fifth week of the film’s release.

Dhurandhar Box Office

In India, the film is still a “Dhurandhar” (champion) in the most complete sense of the word. It has already surpassed the majority of big-budget releases in 2025 with Rs 4.5 crore flow on its fifth Monday; the cash flow has been steady.

The domestic gross has hit the Rs 800 crore mark, which is a very rare case in the Indian film industry. Trade experts point out that the film’s phenomenal run in terms of occupancy in the main markets like Mumbai and Delhi, even after a month, is an indication that the film will keep spinning till the next big holiday release.

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 9:53 AM IST
Tags: Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar box office ranveer singh

