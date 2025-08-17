LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did 'Snow White' Really Flop? Gal Gadot Opens Up About Set Fun With Rachel Zegler

Did ‘Snow White’ Really Flop? Gal Gadot Opens Up About Set Fun With Rachel Zegler

Gal Gadot opens up about the “Snow White” flop, sharing her fun experience on set with Rachel Zegler. Despite box-office disappointment, Gadot enjoyed bringing a fresh take to the Evil Queen and praises the teamwork and energy during filming.

Gal Gadot on “Snow White”: Fun on set despite box-office flop.
Gal Gadot on “Snow White”: Fun on set despite box-office flop.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 17, 2025 03:59:51 IST

Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, has just noted the box-office thud of the just released live-action re-imagining of the Snow-White feature film where she had the role of the Evil Queen.  Although the film has not performed commercially as was anticipated of the film, on her part, Gadot enjoyed herself through the film, particularly on her interaction with the main star of the film, Rachel Zegler.

Gadot cited the exciting environment on the set and fun that she had with her colleagues. Irrespective of the reception of the film, Gadot recalls the creative process and the possibility to revise one of the old villains with a new approach to liking.

Filming Dynamics

Gadot emphasized the team ethic that was created in the process of making the film of Snow White. She referred to the atmosphere of support when the actors were free to move inside their roles and collaborate.

Working with Rachel Zegler who played Snow White was something that Gadot found very fulfilling as she observed that she was a highly talented and well professional individual who portrayed a rivalry to her in front of a camera but a good and fun person off camera. According to Gadot, Zegler impressed her regarding how she immersed herself in the character and came to the set with so much energy that made her enjoy the filming process.

Box Office Reflection

When discussing the disappointing box office of The Fifth Element, Gadot gave a realistic point of view. On the one hand, she admitted that any project which does not live up to the mark is a disappointment; on the other hand, she emphasized the complexity of factors which can affect the commercial success of a movie. Gadot insisted that the creative brains working on Snow White gave their heart in the movie and she is still proud of what they managed to do.

She has implied that it is an uncertain experience and that people should not only look at box office results as the measure of worth or effort placed in a movie.

