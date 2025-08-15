LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Superman Stars Rachel Brosnahan And David Corenswet's After 'Cut' Kiss Cross the Line? Actress' Husband Jason Ralph Reacts!

Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet's steamy Superman kiss after "cut" broke the internet! Talk of their hot chemistry is growing among the fans, but Rachel's husband Jason Ralph stirred the pot with a shady like on Instagram. What's the tea?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 15, 2025 16:55:52 IST

Rachel Brosnahan is in hot water after behind-the-scene video of kissing co-star David Corenswet even after the director called “cut,” from James Gunn’s Superman went viral.  The unscripted moment has had over 37 million views and sparked speculation about their chemistry. Brosnahan’s husband, Jason Ralph, further stimulated the gossip by liking a controversial Instagram comment, thereby igniting the debate on professionalism, affairs, and relationships off-set in the current DC blockbuster.

The Viral Kiss: Chemistry or Professional Commitment?

Here is Brosnahan and Corenswet again, sharing a memorable kitchen moment where Lois interviews Clark about what it means to be Superman. When Gunn yells “cut,” Brosnahan leans in for a second kiss, a little act that some interpret as staying in character. 

Fans are quite divided about this, some praise the actors for their intensely committed portrayals, one X user commenting, “Actors have to dive fully into their characters,” while others raise questions of boundaries with comments like, “Why you kissing after cut???”

Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like: Shade or Sarcasm?

More drama was stirred up with Brosnahan’s husband Jason Ralph liking an Instagram post in which the user commented that he is a “cuckold” and should “stand up” for himself.

The now-deleted comment was screenshot and circulated to create backlash against Ralph who has been referred to by some as “insecure.” Others defended him as saying that the like was sarcastic or maybe accidental; one Reddit user mentioned, “It’s probably a ‘get a load of this’ moment.” Ralph turned off comments, adding yet another layer of speculation regarding his motives.

Social Media: A Division: For Adulating and Overreacting 

The response is mixed on social media. Some feel it should not have been present on the screen at all, while others laud the much the dedication shown by the actors.

To some fans, the kiss seems like a result of their character’s roles, as demonstrated by an X post stating, “It is within 18 frames, unreactable.” However, some in the public, tend to be uncomfortable with just that, especially considering Brosnahan and Corenswet almost married, and the controversy is highlighted by the challenges actors face regarding contact intimacy on screen versus the perceptions outside, magnified through its release and renewed DC storyline.

