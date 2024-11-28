Did You Know THIS Boycotted Actor Is Richer Than Ranbir, Allu Arjun; Owns ₹1200-Crore Empire Despite Career Setbacks

Actor Vivek Oberoi recently grabbed headlines when he purchased a Rolls Royce Cullinan, one of the most luxurious and expensive vehicles

Actor Vivek Oberoi recently grabbed headlines when he purchased a Rolls Royce Cullinan, one of the most luxurious and expensive vehicles globally, priced at approximately ₹12 crore. While the purchase surprised many, given Vivek’s comparatively modest film career, few are aware of the impressive business empire he has built over the past two decades.

A Promising Start Derailed by Controversy

When Vivek Oberoi debuted in Bollywood with Company in 2002, he was heralded as the “next big thing.” Hits like Saathiya, Masti, and Omkaara solidified his position as a rising star. However, his personal life soon overshadowed his professional achievements.

His relationship with Aishwarya Rai and the infamous fallout with Salman Khan marked a turning point in his career. Whispers of a Bollywood “boycott” circulated as Vivek’s box-office successes dwindled, and the roles he was offered no longer matched the prestige of his early career.

Despite these setbacks, Vivek persisted. He found opportunities in regional cinema with films like Rakta Charithra (Telugu) and Lucifer (Malayalam) and made a notable return to the spotlight with web series such as Inside Edge. However, many still believed his career never fully recovered from its derailment.

The Hidden Empire: Vivek’s Astonishing Net Worth

Behind the scenes, Vivek Oberoi quietly crafted a financial empire that now places him among India’s wealthiest actors. Multiple reports, including one from The Statesman, peg his net worth at a staggering ₹1200 crore.

To put this into perspective, Vivek’s net worth surpasses those of Bollywood icons such as Ranbir Kapoor (₹350 crore), Allu Arjun (₹340 crore), and even Rajinikanth (₹400 crore). His wealth is not solely tied to his acting career but is the result of strategic investments and entrepreneurial ventures.

How Vivek Built His ₹1200 Crore Business Empire

Vivek Oberoi’s financial success stems from his foresight to invest outside the entertainment industry early in his career. His wealth is primarily driven by two major ventures:

Karma Infrastructure – A real estate company specializing in high-end properties. Mega Entertainment – An event management firm catering to prestigious clientele.

Additionally, Vivek is the founder of Aqua Arc, a ₹2,300-crore real estate project located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. He is also the co-founder of Svarnim University, which focuses on education and innovation.

Vivek’s portfolio extends into venture capital as an angel investor in several startups, further diversifying his income streams.

Acting as Passion, Business as Freedom

For Vivek, his business success has provided more than just financial security—it has allowed him to pursue acting on his own terms.

“Acting is my passion, and business is the enabler. It has got me to a point where I can pursue my passion purely. There’s no compulsion to do something that I’m not enjoying, bow to a lobby, or do any of that,” Vivek shared in an interview with PTI.

He emphasized the importance of financial independence, adding, “That’s why I keep telling people to build their economic independence… Money can buy you your freedom; it can create a sense of peace and security.”

Balancing Business and Bollywood

While his business empire flourishes, Vivek Oberoi continues to explore his passion for acting. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, part of the popular Cop Universe series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. His most recent film appearance was in the 2022 Telugu movie Khudiram Bose.

From being labeled as an actor whose career was derailed to becoming one of the wealthiest personalities in Indian cinema, Vivek Oberoi’s journey exemplifies resilience and strategic thinking. His Rolls Royce Cullinan is more than a luxury—it is a testament to his entrepreneurial success and a reminder that true financial independence can open the doors to both passion and peace.