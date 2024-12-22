During his Chandigarh concert, AP Dhillon brought up Diljit’s recent shoutout to him and Karan Aujla during the Indore leg of Diljit’s tour.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh and artist AP Dhillon made headlines recently with their lighthearted interaction during their respective concerts in India. The exchange highlighted mutual respect but also sparked curiosity about their dynamic on social media.

AP Dhillon Takes Shots At Diljit Dosanjh

During his Chandigarh concert, AP Dhillon brought up Diljit’s recent shoutout to him and Karan Aujla during the Indore leg of Diljit’s tour.

Speaking to the audience in Punjabi, Dhillon said, “First unblock me on Instagram before talking about me. I don’t want to get into any discussions about marketing, but unblock me first. I’ve been working for three years, and you’ve never seen me in any controversy.”

AP Dhillon @apdhillxn during his show in Chandigarh said that @diljitdosanjh mentioned in his show that ‘we are together,’ but he has blocked me on Instagram. AP then said to Diljit Dosanjh, ‘First unblock me on Instagram, then talk to me.’ Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh shared an… pic.twitter.com/eNVeaL1HFJ — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 21, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh Gives It Back To AP Dhillon

In response, Diljit addressed the situation through his Instagram Stories. Sharing a screenshot of AP Dhillon’s profile, which appeared accessible, Diljit clarified, “I never blocked you. My issues might be with the government, not with fellow artists.”

During his concert in Indore, Diljit had extended his best wishes to AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla as they embarked on their tours. He said, “Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tours. Best of luck to them.” He also spoke about the rise of independent music, stating, “This is the era of independent music. Challenges will arise, but revolutions bring obstacles. We’ll keep doing our work.”

Diljit is currently performing across India on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, which started on October 26 in New Delhi and will wrap up on December 29 in Guwahati. His most recent performance was in Mumbai on December 19.

AP Dhillon, on the other hand, concluded his The Brownprint Tour in Chandigarh on December 21, following performances in New Delhi and Mumbai. This tour marks his second in India, with his first taking place in 2021.

The lighthearted exchange between the two artists underscores their camaraderie and the thriving independent music scene in India.