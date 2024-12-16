Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh’s Shocking Statement: No More Concerts In India Due To This Reason

Diljit Dosanjh has announced that he will not perform in India until the country's concert infrastructure improves. During his Chandigarh show, he criticized the current setup, calling it inadequate for large-scale live events. Diljit will end his India tour in Guwahati on December 29.

Diljit Dosanjh, the popular singer and actor, made a significant announcement at his Chandigarh concert on December 14, revealing that he would not be performing at any future concerts in India until the country’s live concert infrastructure is developed properly. During the performance, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the current infrastructure, which he believes fails to support large-scale live events. In a video shared on social media, Diljit stated in Punjabi, “Here we don’t have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and are able to work here…I’ll try next time that the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won’t do shows in India, that’s for sure.”

The announcement has drawn attention, as Diljit, known for his chart-topping hits and massive fan base, is one of the few artists who has spoken publicly about the need for improvements in concert infrastructure. His statement comes as India struggles to provide world-class venues for live events, despite a growing music and entertainment industry.

At the Chandigarh show, Diljit also dedicated his Dil-Luminati concert to India’s newly-crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion, Gukesh Dommaraju. Diljit lauded Gukesh’s hard work and perseverance in achieving his dreams from a young age. On his Instagram, Diljit shared a video of the concert and reflected on the importance of overcoming life’s challenges. He also referenced the famous dialogue from Pushpa—”Jhukega Nahi” (won’t bow)—adding a humorous twist by saying, “Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega” (If he won’t bow, will his brother-in-law bow?).

However, ahead of his show, Diljit faced some challenges as well. The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) issued an advisory asking him to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs during the concert. The advisory specifically mentioned songs like Patiala Peg, 5 Tara, and Case, urging him not to perform even modified versions that could promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. This advisory has sparked debate, as artists often face such restrictions, particularly when their music touches on sensitive issues.

Diljit’s India tour will conclude with a performance in Guwahati on December 29, but his statement about the lack of infrastructure may prompt concert organizers to reconsider investments in better facilities for live events in India.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Bags Rights For ‘This Price’ – What Makes It A Global Hit?

Dil-Luminati Diljit Dosanjh Diljit Dosanjh Concerts Diljit Dosanjh MUSIC Diljit Dosanjh news

