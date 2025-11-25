LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila Misses Out At International Emmy Awards 2025

Amar Singh Chamkila failed to win any honours at the 53rd International Emmy Awards. Diljit Dosanjh lost the Best Actor award to Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto, while Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila also missed out in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 25, 2025 08:44:52 IST

Bollywood film Amar Singh Chamkila failed to win any awards at the 53rd International Emmy Awards Gala held on Tuesday. Diljit Dosanjh lost the Best Performance by an Actor award to Spanish actor Oriol Pla, who won for Yo, Adicto. Imtiaz Ali’s film was also nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category but was edged out by Lost Boys & Fairies, produced by Duck Soup Films. The results disappointed many Indian viewers who were expecting strong wins for the biographical drama.

Diljit Dosanjh Misses Best Actor Prize

Diljit Dosanjh earned a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in Amar Singh Chamkila. He competed with David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto, and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude.

The award ultimately went to Oriol Pla. Diljit attended the event in New York City and walked the red carpet in a glittery jacket paired with a white shirt and black turban. Fans praised his appearance even though he did not win the award.

Amar Singh Chamkila also received a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category. However, the film did not win, and the award was secured by Lost Boys & Fairies.

Director Imtiaz Ali joined Diljit Dosanjh at the gala event. Their presence on the red carpet received attention from international media outlets covering the event. Despite high expectations from Indian audiences, the film returned without any wins at the prestigious global ceremony.

Story and Cast of Amar Singh Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali directed Amar Singh Chamkila, which tells the life story of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The musician rose to fame for his bold lyrics and powerful stage presence. His songs connected strongly with women whose voices were often restricted by social expectations during that period.

Diljit Dosanjh played the lead role, while Parineeti Chopra appeared as Amarjot, Chamkila’s second wife. The film aimed to present the artist’s life and struggles through a realistic and engaging narrative.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 8:44 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
