LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From ‘Inn Kutto Ke Saamne’ To ‘Jo Dar Gaya’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s 15 Unforgettable Dialogues As Veteran Actor Passes Away At 89

From ‘Inn Kutto Ke Saamne’ To ‘Jo Dar Gaya’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s 15 Unforgettable Dialogues As Veteran Actor Passes Away At 89

Dharmendra’s film career produced some of the most memorable dialogues in Indian cinema, and many of his lines continue to remain popular even today. From the power-packed “Basanti, in kutton ke saamne mat naachna” in Sholay to the fiery “Kutte, kaminey, main tera khoon pee jaunga” in Yaadon Ki Baaraat, his voice and delivery shaped an era of larger-than-life heroes.

From ‘Inn Kutto Ke Saamne’ To ‘Jo Dar Gaya’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s 15 Unforgettable Dialogues As Veteran Actor Passes Away At 89

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 24, 2025 15:59:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From ‘Inn Kutto Ke Saamne’ To ‘Jo Dar Gaya’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s 15 Unforgettable Dialogues As Veteran Actor Passes Away At 89

Veteran actor Dharmendra, popularly known as the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’, passed away at the age of 89 on November 24. His sudden death left the film industry in deep shock. Doctors had been treating him for a prolonged illness, and he spent several days at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital before being brought back home for further medical care.

His family confirmed the news through an official statement. Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, daughters Esha and Ahana Deol, and grandchildren including Karan, Rajveer, and Abhay Deol.

Industry Reacts to Dharmendra’s Demise

Dharmendra’s death created a wave of grief across the film fraternity. Fans and colleagues expressed their sorrow as soon as the news broke. Many remembered his warmth, humility, and unmatched screen presence. Dharmendra had completed more than six decades in Indian cinema and appeared in hundreds of films that shaped Bollywood’s golden era.

His roles in action, romance, and comedy movies earned him a special place among Indian audiences. His legacy now continues through his children and grandchildren, who are part of the entertainment industry. His contributions remain unforgettable for generations of film lovers.

Iconic Dialogues That Defined Dharmendra’s Stardom

  1. Basanti, in kutton ke saamne mat naachna ! – Film: Sholay (1975)
  2. “Kutte, kaminey! Main tera khoon pee jaunga!” – Film: Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)

  3. “Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaya!” – Film: Sholay (1975)

  4. “Kabhi zameen se baat ki hai Thakur? Yeh zameen humaari maa hai.” – Film: Ghulami (1985)

  5. “Agar taqdeer mein maut likhi hai toh koi bacha nahi sakta. Agar zindagi likhi hai toh koi maay ka laal maar nahi sakta.” – Film: Dharam Veer (1977)

  6. “Yeh duniya bahut buri hai Shaanti… jo kuch deti hai, bura banne ke baad deti hai.” – Film: Phool Aur Patthar (1966)

  7. “Uma ji, kabhi chupke se aaine ke saamne jaakar apni hansi dekhiye… bahut khoobsurat lagti hai.” – Film: Anupama (1966)

  8. “Agar t-o ‘to’ hota hai, to g-o ‘go’ kyu nahi hota?” – Film: Chupke Chupke (1975)

  9. “Pehle ek Hindustani ko samajh jao, Hindi apne aap aa jaayegi.” – Film: Apne (2007)

  10. “Oye ilaaka kutton ka hota hai, sher ka nahi!” – Film: Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011)

  11. “Tere ghar mein calendar hai? ’97 dekh le… ’98 tu dekh nahi payega.” – Film: Loha (1997)

  12. “Bada aadmi woh nahi hota jiske paas paisa ho… bada aadmi woh hota hai jiske paas dil ho.” – Film: Anpadh (1962)

  13. “Na main girta hoon, na mujhe koi gira sakta hai… main insaan hoon, paththar nahi.” – Film: Loafer (1973)

  14. “Dil bhi hai, dard bhi hai… aur dono ke beech main hoon.” – Film: Dream Girl (1977)

  15. “Himmat se kaam lo… darr ko ghar ki dehleez ke bahar chhod do.” – Film: (Popular Dharmendra motivational line used widely in shows/interviews)

Read More: Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 3:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dharmendraSholay

RELATED News

Did Dharmendra Break The Marriage Proposal Hema Malini Once Considered From THIS Actor?

Late Veteran Star Dharmendra Was Once Involved In A Legal Battle, Was Summoned By The Court In Cheating Case For THIS Reason

Narendra Modi’s Tribute: PM Offers Condolences After Dharmendra’s Passing

Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Fans Revisit His Viral Fitness Message-‘Born To Entertain And Inspire’

Did You Know, Dharmendra Maintained 2 Wives All His Life? Know The Family Tree And The Dramatic Relationship

LATEST NEWS

From ‘Inn Kutto Ke Saamne’ To ‘Jo Dar Gaya’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s 15 Unforgettable Dialogues As Veteran Actor Passes Away At 89

Vehicle Finance And Home Loans Propel NBFC AUM To Rs 50 Lakh Crore; GST Cuts Boost Lending, Growth Set At 18-19% – Crisil

Moto G57 Power: Unleashing Performance, Specs, Camera & Price You Must Know!

Asian Travel Expo 2025 Welcomes Bahrain Tourism as Title Sponsor

Did You Know, Dharmendra Maintained 2 Wives All His Life? Know The Family Tree And The Dramatic Relationship

Did Dharmendra Convert To Islam To Marry Hema Malini? Here’s What You Need To Know

Wicked For Good Box Office: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Film Hits $226M Opening Weekend

Dharmendra Passes Away: His Sholay Paycheck Was Bigger Than You Think

“Nyayalaya: The Dark Revenge” Promises a Dark, Emotional, and Edge-of-Seat Ride

Why Dharmendra Was Called The ‘He-Man Of Bollywood’: The Legacy Of India’s Iconic Star

From ‘Inn Kutto Ke Saamne’ To ‘Jo Dar Gaya’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s 15 Unforgettable Dialogues As Veteran Actor Passes Away At 89

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From ‘Inn Kutto Ke Saamne’ To ‘Jo Dar Gaya’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s 15 Unforgettable Dialogues As Veteran Actor Passes Away At 89

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From ‘Inn Kutto Ke Saamne’ To ‘Jo Dar Gaya’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s 15 Unforgettable Dialogues As Veteran Actor Passes Away At 89
From ‘Inn Kutto Ke Saamne’ To ‘Jo Dar Gaya’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s 15 Unforgettable Dialogues As Veteran Actor Passes Away At 89
From ‘Inn Kutto Ke Saamne’ To ‘Jo Dar Gaya’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s 15 Unforgettable Dialogues As Veteran Actor Passes Away At 89
From ‘Inn Kutto Ke Saamne’ To ‘Jo Dar Gaya’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s 15 Unforgettable Dialogues As Veteran Actor Passes Away At 89

QUICK LINKS