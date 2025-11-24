Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback

(8 Dec 1935 – 24 Nov 2025)

Indian cinema lost one of its biggest stars as Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24, 2025. His death marked the end of an era for Bollywood, where he worked for more than six decades and received immense love from audiences across generations.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, and other film personalities reached the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai to pay their last respects. Tributes began to pour in from the film industry, political leaders, and fans as soon as the news of his passing became public.

Dharmendra’s Entry Into Politics

Dharmendra entered politics in 2004 when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during the party’s “India Shining” campaign. Senior BJP leaders, including LK Advani, supported his nomination from the Bikaner constituency in Rajasthan. His campaign attracted massive crowds and constant media attention due to his popularity and strong fan following.

During one of his rallies, he faced criticism for saying he should be made a “dictator perpetuo to teach basic etiquette that democracy requires.” Despite this controversy, Dharmendra won the election by nearly 60,000 votes, defeating Congress candidate Rameshwar Lal Dudi.

Dharmendra served as a Member of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009. His time in Parliament drew attention because of his low attendance and limited participation in House proceedings. People in Bikaner often complained that he stayed away from the constituency for long periods due to his film commitments and personal engagements.

Reports claimed that he spent most of his time either shooting or staying at his farmhouse. However, his supporters insisted that he completed important work for the region behind the scenes and continued to support local development projects quietly.

Why Dharmendra Quit Politics

Dharmendra decided not to contest the 2009 elections and ended his brief political career after completing one term. His son, Sunny Deol, later shared in an interview that Dharmendra did not enjoy political life and regretted joining it.

Dharmendra also remarked that he worked hard but others took the credit for the efforts done in the constituency. He stayed away from politics even as his wife Hema Malini and son Sunny Deol entered the field. While Sunny Deol later retired after one term from Gurdaspur, Hema Malini continues as a three-time MP from Mathura.

