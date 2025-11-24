LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback

Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback

Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors, passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025. His death marks the end of an era in Bollywood, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

Dharmendra Passes Away At The Age of 89
Dharmendra Passes Away At The Age of 89

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 24, 2025 14:13:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback

(8 Dec 1935 – 24 Nov 2025)

Indian cinema lost one of its biggest stars as Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24, 2025. His death marked the end of an era for Bollywood, where he worked for more than six decades and received immense love from audiences across generations. 

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, and other film personalities reached the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai to pay their last respects. Tributes began to pour in from the film industry, political leaders, and fans as soon as the news of his passing became public.

Dharmendra’s Entry Into Politics

Dharmendra entered politics in 2004 when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during the party’s “India Shining” campaign. Senior BJP leaders, including LK Advani, supported his nomination from the Bikaner constituency in Rajasthan. His campaign attracted massive crowds and constant media attention due to his popularity and strong fan following.

During one of his rallies, he faced criticism for saying he should be made a “dictator perpetuo to teach basic etiquette that democracy requires.” Despite this controversy, Dharmendra won the election by nearly 60,000 votes, defeating Congress candidate Rameshwar Lal Dudi.

Dharmendra served as a Member of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009. His time in Parliament drew attention because of his low attendance and limited participation in House proceedings. People in Bikaner often complained that he stayed away from the constituency for long periods due to his film commitments and personal engagements. 

Reports claimed that he spent most of his time either shooting or staying at his farmhouse. However, his supporters insisted that he completed important work for the region behind the scenes and continued to support local development projects quietly.

Why Dharmendra Quit Politics

Dharmendra decided not to contest the 2009 elections and ended his brief political career after completing one term. His son, Sunny Deol, later shared in an interview that Dharmendra did not enjoy political life and regretted joining it.

Dharmendra also remarked that he worked hard but others took the credit for the efforts done in the constituency. He stayed away from politics even as his wife Hema Malini and son Sunny Deol entered the field. While Sunny Deol later retired after one term from Gurdaspur, Hema Malini continues as a three-time MP from Mathura.

Must Read:  Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 2:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dharmendraDharmendra Deathhema malini

RELATED News

Isha Deol Makes Emotional Appearance at Dharmendra’s Cremation, Offers Her Last Respect

Dharmendra Death: He Hated Going To School As A Kid, Here Are 6 Surprising Facts About Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Social Media Erupts With Tributes As Sholay Icon Reports Spark Concern; See Bollywood Director Karan Johar’s, Other Fans Reaction

Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: A Look At The Famous Affairs Of Veteran Actor

Dharmendra’s Will Revealed: Who Gets What Between Two Wives And Six Childrens?

LATEST NEWS

Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback

Dharmendra’s Will Revealed: Who Gets What Between Two Wives And Six Childrens?

Ranbir Kapoor Faces Backlash for Eating Non-Veg While Claiming Sattvic Diet for Ramayana

Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

What Is Article 240 In Indian Constitution?

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89

Class 10 Student Suicide Case: Delhi Police Summons 3 More Teachers

OTT Releases This Week (24-30 Nov 2025): Top New Movies & Web Series Dropping on Netflix, Prime Video & More

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process

Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback
Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback
Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback
Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback

QUICK LINKS