LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

His films in Indian cinema have been ranging from action, romance, comedy, and emotional drama etc, which will never let the flame of his memory die out even after many generations.

(Image Credit: aapkadharam via Instagram)
(Image Credit: aapkadharam via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 24, 2025 13:35:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

The Indian film industry feels very deeply the death of Dharmendra, as he even in the past had been very much acclaimed for his friendly nature, great charisma, and six decade long career. This actor, who was frequently called the ‘He Man’ of Bollywood, had always been considered a man of strength due to his on screen character. However, he, like other artists of his cohort, had to face gradually worsening health problems in his old age. The heart problems that ultimately caused his death were said to be long lasting, needing hospital treatments and close observation in the last stage of his suffering.

Dharmendra Cause Of Death

The death of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who was one of Indian cinema’s most captivating and powerful stars, took place at the age of 89 due to heart complications. The information given says that the veteran actor was put on life support shortly after he returned from Breach Candy Hospital where he was getting treatment for his heart problems. In the days before his death, health concern rose not only among the fans but also the film industry, as there were several reports about his health getting worse. His problems with the heart became more severe despite the medical treatments and caring which eventually led to his demise.

Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

His family, very dear coworkers, and admirers are grieving not only his leaving but also the heavy feeling of seeing a cherished idol struggling with his health in his last times. The revealing of his death in the form of an official announcement stopped the flow of rumors surrounding the issue but also marked the end of a great cinematic journey. The death of Dharmendra as a result of heart complications brings to end the life of the mighty even though legends and the world have a legacy of a million dollar worth he has left behind. His films in Indian cinema have been ranging from action, romance, comedy, and emotional drama etc, which will never let the flame of his memory die out even after many generations.

Also Read: Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 1:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dharmendraDharmendra Cause Of Deathdharmendra deadDharmendra dead newsDharmendra DeathDharmendra death newsDharmendra Passed Awaydharmendra passed away latest newshome-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Isha Deol Makes Emotional Appearance at Dharmendra’s Cremation, Offers Her Last Respect

Dharmendra Death: He Hated Going To School As A Kid, Here Are 6 Surprising Facts About Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’

Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Social Media Erupts With Tributes As Sholay Icon Reports Spark Concern; See Bollywood Director Karan Johar’s, Other Fans Reaction

Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: A Look At The Famous Affairs Of Veteran Actor

LATEST NEWS

Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: A Look At The Famous Affairs Of Veteran Actor

Dharmendra’s Will Revealed: Who Gets What Between Two Wives And Six Childrens?

Ranbir Kapoor Faces Backlash for Eating Non-Veg While Claiming Sattvic Diet for Ramayana

Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

What Is Article 240 In Indian Constitution?

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89

Class 10 Student Suicide Case: Delhi Police Summons 3 More Teachers

OTT Releases This Week (24-30 Nov 2025): Top New Movies & Web Series Dropping on Netflix, Prime Video & More

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process

Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away
Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away
Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away
Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

QUICK LINKS