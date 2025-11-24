LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89

Dharmendra passes away. Veteran actor was 89.

Veteran actor Dharmendra passes away at the age of 89. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 24, 2025 13:57:31 IST

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, a towering figure in Hindi cinema, passed away at the age of 89, according to reports from IANS.

Earlier today, an ambulance was seen outside Dharmendra’s Juhu residence in Mumbai, sparking concern among fans who have been closely following the actor’s health. A video shared on a Bollywood-focused Instagram page showed medical personnel stepping out of the vehicle before entering his home. The clip quickly circulated online, prompting speculation about a sudden health emergency.

Dharmendra’s Recent Health Scare

Dharmendra had been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after receiving treatment since October 31. His family at that time had clarified that he would continue recovery at home and requested the public to avoid speculation, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support.

Since his discharge, updates on his health had been limited, making today’s ambulance sighting particularly alarming for his admirers.

Who Was Dharmendra? A Look At His Bollywood Career

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in Sahnewal, near Ludhiana, Punjab, he grew up far removed from the glamour of Bombay. In interviews, he often reflected on his modest upbringing, recalling long walks to school and dreams of seeing himself on the silver screen. “I was just a boy from the soil who wanted to see myself on the screen,” he once told Filmfare, adding, “Even when success came, I always felt like that same boy from the village.”

Dharmendra made his film debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960) after winning a Filmfare talent contest. He gained recognition with Shola Aur Shabnam (1961) and Bandini (1963). By the mid-1960s, he had established himself as Hindi cinema’s quintessential leading man, known for a rare combination of strength, charm, and on-screen charisma.

Some of his most defining films include Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Anupama (1966), Satyakam (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Sholay (1975), Chupke Chupke (1975), and Dream Girl (1977).

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 1:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS